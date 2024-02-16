Best influencers to follow for dopamine dressing inspiration

With the weather finally starting to be a little warmer, it seems the fashion girlies are out in full force, dressing for joy in bright colourways, pretty print patterns and larger-than-life layers and frills, embracing the art of dopamine dressing in all forms.

In a nutshell, dopamine dressing is all about wearing an outfit that alters your chemical dopamine levels, thus resulting in a happier mood, a more confident outlook and higher levels of motivation.

Dopamine dressing can come in many different forms, most involve adding bright colour to your outfit, whether it's in the form of a statement bag, a fun layer or a simple jewellery accent.

“dressing in a cute outfit that makes me feel confident changes my mindset completely.”

As someone who instantly feels better the moment they get dressed, I know all too well the dopamine-inducing effects that come with donning a cute ensemble and Hello! Fashion’s Self Love digital cover star Sonny Turner agrees, saying in an exclusive interview that “dressing in a cute outfit that makes me feel confident changes my mindset completely.”

If you’re feeling like you’re in a little bit of a slump when it comes to everyday dressing, let the experts weigh in and inspire you to elevate your dopamine levels.

Elsa Hosk

Nobody does it better than Elsa Hosk and her 8.7million Instagram followers agree. Each and every outfit Elsa styles is just as gorgeous and glam as the last however they all still remain achievable for those of us wanting to emulate the same vibe.

Celeste Evans

This new mum proves that even with all the sleepless nights and hardships that come with having a newborn, getting dressed into something that makes you feel cute is an essential everyday step to managing your mental health. If you’re looking for someone who plays with bold colour blocking and is a certified sneaker phenetic, Celeste is your girl.

Emili Sindlev

Emili Sindlev might just be one of the coolest people on Instagram, flaunting her awe-inspiring fashion must-haves at fashion month, lazy Sundays, dinner dates and everywhere in between.

Michelle Li

Michelle Li is one of the unapologetically herself influencers who radiates joy in multiple forms. Best known for styling casual but cute outfit looks for her everyday life as a NYC ‘it’ girl, you won’t regret giving her a follow.

Heart Evangelista

If bold designer looks and standout wardrobe showstoppers are your thing, Heart Evangelista will quickly become your favourite fashion girly. If you're ever in need of a little inspo for an opulent night out, Heart's 'gram is the first place you should look.

Poppy Almond

If dressing casually cool is your forte then Poppy Almond and her whippet dog are the duo you didn't know you needed. Poppy usually opts for a more neutral colour palette with her outfits but often goes all out on the accessory front. Think lace tights, baby blue Adidas sneakers and lots of denim delights.

Leandra Medine Cohen

The OG style influencer, Leandra Medine Cohen was the brains behind the cult blog Man Repeller. Unfortunately, MR is no longer with us but Leandra is still on her style journey, posting almost daily to her 1.1million Instagram followers, showing off her often bizarre but brilliant outfits.

Diana Milkanova

I recently stumbled upon Diana Milkanova’s Instagram account and wish I had found her earlier. Diana is the queen of effortless layering, pairing multiple blazers and coats together to create funky silhouettes. Her accessory collection is also unmatched, often spicing up a regular outfit with a fun bag, a fluffy scarf or socks and ballet flats.

Maxine Wylde

I have followed Maxine for over 4 years now and she still remains to be one of my favourite content creators. She is the poster girl for ‘fashion is fun’ and is constantly playing dress up in her own wardrobe, proving that you should only ever dress for yourself.