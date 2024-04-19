Alexa Chung's vintage style holiday dress is perfect for spring

Our long-standing fashion muse, Alexa Chung, is the most consistent when it comes to style inspo. The TV presenter and model is known for her casual, eclectic style and is so influential that Mulberry created a bag in her name, there’s no wonder she’s always on the best-dressed lists.

As trends come and go, Alexa has always had her own personal style. She may dip into them but she incorporates them into her wardrobe in a way that’s so clearly Alexa. Rarely, if ever, putting a fashion foot wrong, we consistently head to her Instagram for our summer outfit inspo.

It's going straight on our wishlist

Sharing on her story to her 6.3M followers about to leave the idyllic Maldives, she stunned in a plunging halterneck polka-dot dress. In a dainty, monochrome style and paired with golden metallic mules and oval-shaped sunnies, it oozes effortless chic.

As summer approaches, printed pieces are making their return to our wardrobe. This year, we’ve seen a decline in the much-loved floral print and an array of alternatives in its place. We know, we never thought we’d see the day either.

Olivia's fiery red version is also on our wishlist

The polka-dot was most popular in the 1950's, seen on everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor. As it ebbs and flows throughout the seasons, this year it’s having a revival. Singer Olivia Rodrigo posted on her Instagram wearing a similar style whilst attending and performing at Coachella at the weekend.

Again, with a plunging halterneck, her red and white iteration of the dress confirmed to us that the print is well and truly back this summer and we’re ready to add it into our own wardrobe.

We also spotted the polka-dot on the SS24 runways. From a ruffled sleeve midi iteration at Alessandra Rich, a black and white draped, one-shoulder dress at Stella McCartney, to a satin mini number with roses at Balmain.

Summer, we’re ready for you…