High Street Shopping: 10 things from Jigsaw that look so expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Jigsaw...

1/ 10 Printed Sheer Jersey Dress Jigsaw The perfect throw-on summer dress in a sheer fabric with a slight floral print. Pair it with tan accessories and some cat-eye sunglasses for the ultimate summery look. £95.00 AT JIGSAW 2/ 10 Linen Bias Cut Midi Skirt Jigsaw Nothing feels like a summer wardrobe quite like an array of linen fabrics, and this 100% linen number is no exception. We love the contrast stitching on this asymmetrical hem skirt. £125.00 £100.00 AT JIGSAW 3/ 10 Woodley Square Cats Eye Sunglasses Jigsaw The timeless cat-eye framed sunglasses are back on trend this season. We love this white pair for a clean, fresh summer feel. Their oversized style gives them a modern edge. £99.00 AT JIGSAW 4/ 10 Irish Linen Twill Gibson Jacket Jigsaw A sleek tailored piece is an essential for any capsule wardrobe. We usually tend to opt for neutral tones, but we couldn't resist this pastel green hue. It's perfect for those chilly evenings or worn over a floaty dress. £260.00 AT JIGSAW 5/ 10 Chunky Dome Earrings Jigsaw Silver jewellery its having its limelight moment, so stow away your gold for the time being. These earrings remind us of the viral Bottega Veneta pair, just at a fraction of the cost. £55.00 AT JIGSAW 6/ 10 Linen Sleeveless Piped Dress Jigsaw Navy is a great alternative to black when it comes to the summer months - it's less harsh and the white piping on this dress gives it a refreshed feel. We love the front panelling detail and contrast stitching. £175.00 AT JIGSAW 7/ 10 Denim Patch Pocket Shorts Jigsaw Denim shorts for summer are an absolute must-have in any capsule wardrobe. We love the flattering silhouette of this high-waisted pair and their longer leg gives them versatility and ensures they are appropriate for any occasion. £65.00 AT JIGSAW 8/ 10 Stripe Jersey Dress Jigsaw This season, we're seeing a shift away from florals and focus on alternative prints instead. Opt for this classic striped number - the shirred waist is oh-so flattering and a-line midi length makes it a go-to piece. £135.00 AT JIGSAW 9/ 10 Straw Bucket Bag Jigsaw A straw bag doesn't have to be reserved for summer. The black leather straps on this style give it a versatile feel whilst being big enough for all your essentials, especially when going to the beach. Make sure you've got your suncream at the ready. £130.00 AT JIGSAW 10/ 10 Asymmetrical Strappy Sandal Jigsaw This season, we've seen a shift away from the chunky sandals and a move to dainty, strappy styles. We love the buckled detailing and would pair with a floaty summer dress. £110.00 AT JIGSAW

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

