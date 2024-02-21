Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best street style outfits at Milan Fashion Week AW24
Get ready Italy, the fashion elite are en route

Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
The world's most fashionable faces have officially descended on another fashion capital for week three of Fashion Month

After a busy few weeks on the streets of both New York and London, the fashion set unsurprisingly has a few stylish tricks up their (mesh and feather) sleeves as they get ready to attend some of the fashion world's most acclaimed and respected designer shows. 

Here are just a few standout street-style looks that took the Milano streets this AW24...

Bianca Stringa Panconi

Bianca Stringa Panconi© Marco M. Mantovani

Bianca Stringa Panconi attended the Antonio Marras fashion show in a full leather look, complete with matching hued dual strapped heels.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne wore a baby blue leather coat and red handbag to the Antonio Marras show. © Marco M. Mantovani

Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista attended the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show in a cutout floral dress with black combat boots and a frill lace collar. © Pietro S. D'Aprano

Martina Colombari

Martina Colombari donned a long trench coat with patent thigh-high boots to attend the Iceberg show.© Marco M. Mantovani

Giulia Petronio

Giulia Petronio attends the Antonio Marras fashion show in a black lace skirt and halterneck top © Marco M. Mantovani

Giulia Petronio leaned into the sheer lace and no pant trend for the Antonio Marras show. Opting for a black two-piece skirt and cropped halterneck top combo, Giulia finished her look with black pumps and a glossy nude lip.

