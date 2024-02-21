The best street style outfits at Milan Fashion Week AW24

The world's most fashionable faces have officially descended on another fashion capital for week three of Fashion Month.
After a busy few weeks on the streets of both New York and London, the fashion set unsurprisingly has a few stylish tricks up their (mesh and feather) sleeves as they get ready to attend some of the fashion world's most acclaimed and respected designer shows.
You may also like
Here are just a few standout street-style looks that took the Milano streets this AW24...
Bianca Stringa Panconi
Bianca Stringa Panconi attended the Antonio Marras fashion show in a full leather look, complete with matching hued dual strapped heels.
Leonie Hanne
Leonie Hanne wore a baby blue leather coat and red handbag to the Antonio Marras show.
Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista attended the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show in a cutout floral dress with black combat boots and a frill lace collar.
Martina Colombari
Martina Colombari donned a long trench coat with patent thigh-high boots to attend the Iceberg show.
Giulia Petronio
Giulia Petronio leaned into the sheer lace and no pant trend for the Antonio Marras show. Opting for a black two-piece skirt and cropped halterneck top combo, Giulia finished her look with black pumps and a glossy nude lip.