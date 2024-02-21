The best street style outfits at Milan Fashion Week AW24

The world's most fashionable faces have officially descended on another fashion capital for week three of Fashion Month.

After a busy few weeks on the streets of both New York and London, the fashion set unsurprisingly has a few stylish tricks up their (mesh and feather) sleeves as they get ready to attend some of the fashion world's most acclaimed and respected designer shows.

Here are just a few standout street-style looks that took the Milano streets this AW24...

Bianca Stringa Panconi © Marco M. Mantovani Bianca Stringa Panconi attended the Antonio Marras fashion show in a full leather look, complete with matching hued dual strapped heels.



Leonie Hanne © Marco M. Mantovani Leonie Hanne wore a baby blue leather coat and red handbag to the Antonio Marras show.



Heart Evangelista © Pietro S. D'Aprano Heart Evangelista attended the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show in a cutout floral dress with black combat boots and a frill lace collar.



Martina Colombari © Marco M. Mantovani Martina Colombari donned a long trench coat with patent thigh-high boots to attend the Iceberg show.

