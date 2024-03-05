Did you see this new Coperni bag made of literally nothing?

Just days ago famed Parisian fashion house Coperni took to the runway to present their Autumn Winter ‘24 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

With notable names including Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson and Emma Chamberlain sitting front row and modelling royalty Naomi Campbell donning the catwalk, the event was destined for greatness before the lights even dimmed.

Coperni has skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, recognised in both the fashion sphere as one of the world's most innovative and influential ready-to-wear brands, and their recent A/W24 collection accessory just solidified their top-tier status.

© Instagram / @coperni The bag is so bizarre it looks AI generated

Amongst the star-shaped shoes, bright green earrings and oversized aviator sunglasses there was a peculiar accessory that trumped all: the Air Swipe bag made in partnership with NASA.

The Air Swipe bag is the brand's latest variation of its famed Swipe Bag silhouette and is made from the world's lightest solid material, composed of 99% air and 1% glass, resulting in the whole design weighing a mere 33 grams.

In an Instagram posted by the brand, the team explains that

“nanomaterial has been used by NASA to capture stardust: because it can withstand extreme heat (1200o Celsius) and a pressure of 4000 times its weight. This Air Swipe bag is the biggest ever object made of this space technology nanomaterial.”

The post continues to explain that nanomaterial silica aerogel is the “glass of the future” and although “very delicate,” the bag itself is in fact “non-fragile.”

Of course, lovers of both the brand and science flocked to the comments to ask questions, one user in particular asked what everyone was thinking, “Does it serve the function of a bag tho??” Coperni were quick to reply with a cheeky “It can hold an iPhone ;)”

© Getty Gigi Hadid walking in Coperni's FW 22/23 show

This isn’t the first time Coperni has gone viral for their accessories. During the brand's Fall/Winter 22/23 show Gigi Hadid took to the runway in a blush pink ensemble, holding a hand-blown transparent glass Swipe Bag. It was this accessory which was created in partnership with glassware brand Heven, that essentially put Coperni on the global fashion map. A-list celebs were quick to adopt the vase-like accessory, Doja Cat even donned a milky blue variation on the Grammy Awards red carpet back in 2022.

If Coperni's recent foray into innovative materials is anything to go by, I think it’s safe to say that the brand is set to take over the fashion industry in more ways than one this year.