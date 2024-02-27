Emily Ratajkowski's boots are peak 'cowgirlcore' and we're obsessed

It seems not even Emily Ratajkowski is safe from the influence of Beyoncé and her new cowgirlcore aesthetic…

If there’s one thing about EmRata that we know to be true, it’s that the NYC sidewalk is her daily catwalk. Most days the style maven steps out of her front door in a seriously enviable ensemble, and yesterday was no different.

This time the author, mother and recent Viktor and Rolf fragrance ambassador traded in her red Puma Sparco Speedcat's for a pair of snakeskin-printed cowgirl boots, undeniably making Queen Bey proud as punch.

© Gotham Her 'model off-duty' style is seriously unmatched

Em paired her southern-style boots with a pair of subtle flare trousers, a black turtleneck and a caramel-toned fluffy fringed leather jacket. She accessorised her cool-girl ensemble with a pair of oval rose-tinted glasses and a pair of silver statement earrings.

Over the last few weeks, the cowgircore trend has skyrocketed to first place in the fashion sphere, coincidentally coinciding with Beyoncé’s very public and very stylish new western-charged era and Miley Cyrus’ iconic Nashville-inspired Grammy’s hairstyle.

© James Devaney Bey recently sported her new look during NYFW

According to Boohoo, global Google searches for ‘cowboy hat’ skyrocketed by 212.5% following the Texas Hold 'Em singer's Super Bowl commercial which features the songstress in a full cowgirl get-up, complete with a bright blue bolo tie, which coincidentally saw searches for ‘bolo tie’ explode by 566%.

As we all know, cowboy boots are nothing new in the fashion world, over the last few years they’ve become a wardrobe staple amongst a-list celebs and style mavens alike, worn to festivals, summer soirees and out and about while off-duty. But it seems cowboy boots aren’t quite done taking over the style sphere just yet as searches for boots just like Em Rata's have surged a whopping 163%.

© Gotham Em was spotted earlier this year in a pair of suede cowboy boots

It seems that these stats are only set to rise over the spring period as new sub-trends such as the ‘coastal cowgirl’ aesthetic are quickly racking up tags and search results on both Instagram and TikTok. I don’t know about you but I'm readily awaiting Em’s spring wardrobe, hoping that there are a lot more Beyoncé-inspired ensembles to come.