The best flat shoe trends from AW24 fashion month

We never thought we’d say the words, but sensible shoes have never felt more stylish - and that is the message coming from the catwalk this show season. Stories of models struggling down the runway teetering along in six inch-plus stilettos are increasingly becoming a thing of the past.

The most famous incident of a model wobbling along and falling to her knees is when Naomi Campbell took a tumble wearing 12-inch purple platforms at a Vivienne Westwood show in 1993. Like a true pro she laughed and jumped straight back up.

Other incidents include models crying before attempting to descend a small flight of stairs, stumbling backwards creating a domino-effect to the previously orderly procession, and one model fell at an Emilio Pucci show resulting in a bloody-knee. But this season we are seeing a change.

Opting for a less towering choice of footwear has not only been seen on the catwalk, but also on the sidewalk. Namely the fashion industry attending the international fashion collections. The hustle of crossing off up to ten shows in one a day: navigating the London Underground or Paris Metro, not to mention traversing the cobbled streets of Milan - high heels are no longer considered a prerequisite.

FlitFlop and Roksanda Ilinčić Collaborate For AW24 at London Fashion Week

Integrating beauty and biomechanics onto the runway, for AW24, Roksana Ilinčić collaborated with FitFlop, a brand renowned for its ergonomic engineering aimed at diffusing underfoot pressure. The Serbian designer's collection, showcased at Tate Britain, drew inspiration from the vibrant murals she encountered while visiting Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier's holiday cabin on the Côte d'Azur in France. These murals were reimagined into beautiful textured tapestries found throughout the collection. Staying true to her love of colour the thongs, boots and clogs are mostly vibrant pink, orange and yellow hues - save for your standard buff and black versions.

Crocs and Simone Rocha Collaborate For AW24 at London Fashion Week

For the second consecutive season global footwear brand Crocs and luxury fashion house Simone Rocha have collaborated on a footwear collection. For AW24 the designer put her take on the Siren and Quick Trail silhouettes, adding a Victoriana twist by adorning the shoes in Jibbitz™ charms and permanent embellishments in the form of pearls, metallics, crystals, and spikes.

Ancient Greek Sandals Collaborates with Casablanca on its AW24 show at Paris Fashion Week

Go-to sandal brand Ancient Greek Sandals collaborated with contemporary luxury label Casablanca creating two womenswear styles and six men’s for its runway show titled, ‘Venus as a Boy.’ Remaining true to the Greek footwear brand, which was launched in 2012, silhouettes are given a gentle twist in the form of embroidered laurels and shearling details.