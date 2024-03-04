Sydney Sweeney nails cool-girl elegance in sheer Versace mini dress

Sydney Sweeney is at the top of her style game right now, and despite the characteristically unadulterated glamour of Paris Fashion Week, we're equally captured by the streets as the runways.

The 26-year-old is barely out of the headlines at the moment with all her latest flicks, from survival thriller Eden to action-packed Madame Web.

But another day, another killer 'fit worn by the Euphoria star that we want to copy, and it's one of her best yet this year.

© Getty The actress styled her LBD with sheer tights

Sydney stepped out on Sunday in New York, making a strong contemporary case for a party dressing classic.

The rising star epitomised cool-girl elegance in a little black dress by Italian luxury label Versace.

© Getty The star opted for a long-sleeved mini dress by Versace

The Medusa '95 Folded Mini Dress exuded sultry glamour, featuring sheer sleeves and the brand's signature Medusa emblem immortalised in silver chrome along the neckline.

The piece had a close-fitting bodice, extending out into hip pleats for added volume.

The star styled the piece alongside a current hosiery favourite in the celebrity fashion sphere: sheer tights. She remained faithful to her all-black agenda in the footwear department, opting for textured slingbacks.

Her look felt simultaneously classic and fresh, owing to the rich history of the LBD and the daring sheer element of Versace's version.

Sydney's outfit felt worlds apart from a recent daytime look, in which she championed spring pastels.

© Getty The star recently stepped out in a high-necked pink dress by Tom Ford

Her powdery pink Tom Ford midaxi felt "utterly perfect for transitioning from winter to spring", according to Hello! Fashion's Digital Writer Lauren Ramsay.

"A cheerful pink hue and slightly translucent skirt added an air of It-girl glamour, allowing the silhouette of her white boots to peek through," she explained.

"Choosing a dress with sheer material and thigh-highs instead of ankle boots gave the ensemble a more daring feel (the first item on the sartorial agenda of any cool girl in 2024)."

Keep up the good work - we reckon there are many more Sydney Sweeney street style gems to come...