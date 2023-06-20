The best dressed guests at Royal Ascot 2023

It's only day one and the race day fashion has already been incredible...

Royal Ascot is an event synonymous with elegance, grace, and timeless fashion. Generally it plays host to a bevy of well-dressed guests who epitomise the height of sartorial splendour.

As the renowned racecourse came alive with the thundering hooves and excited cheers from day one of Ascot 2023, it is the guests' impeccable attire that truly captured our attention. Race lovers from Georgia Toffolo to Hana seem to be embracing a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary flair.

So far attendees have showcased an array of stunning outfits that left onlookers awestruck. Exquisite hats adorned with feathers, flowers, and intricate designs sat atop perfectly coiffed hair, adding an extra dimension of elegance. Floral patterns and delicate lacework were popular choices, evoking a sense of femininity and grace. Accessories such as pearl necklaces, delicate gloves, and clutch purses added the perfect finishing touches to their ensembles. While adhering to the event's dress code, they managing to express their personal style through subtle details and statement pieces.

Ascot fashion constantly moves with the times and more and more women are opting to wear suits (a la Louise Roe) and are also being encouraged to experiment with pre-loved clothing. This year Ascot's official ‘Style Guide’ has been renamed the 'Royal Ascot Lookbook' for 2023. It also consists of six different fashion edits: Luxe, Tailoring, Pre-Loved & Rental, Vintage, High Street and Emerging Designer. It’s clear that women's fashion at the races is entering a new era.

Here we round up some of our favourite outfits from Ascot 2023 so far…

© David M. Benett Hana Cross attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 in a white dress and matching veiled hat

© David M. Benett Influencer Laura-Ann Barr wore a pink Emilia Wickstead dress, with matching Manolo Blahniks, handbag from Apsinal and hat from Millinery by Laura.

© David M. Benett Socialite Davina Cadogan attended day one of Royal Ascot wearing a Catherine Walker & Co. dress with jewellery from Kiki McDonough.

© David M. Benett Nana Acheampong, Scott Wimsett and Louise Roe.

© David M. Benett Presenter Rosie Tapner donned a Mena Two Tone hat from Jane Taylor paired with a white dress by Suzannah London dress teamed with Emmy London heels and Garrard earrings.

© Kirstin Sinclair Racegoer Lisa Hallier made the case for the return of gloves at Ascot.

© Kirstin Sinclair Fashion Editor Flora MacDonald Johnston donned a Huishan Zhang dress which she teamed with a hat from Lock & Co. and jewellery from Liv Luttrell.

© Kirstin Sinclair Model Eunice Olumide donned a Zimmermann dress which she paired with a striking yellow hat.

© Kirstin Sinclair Georgia Toffolo attended in a pleated orange maxi dress and oversized headpiece.