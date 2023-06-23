Princess Kate dazzles with an incredible rare vintage bag at Ascot

We've been eagerly awaiting the Princess of Wales' Ascot 2023 appearance, as there was never any doubt that she would be a picture of elegance in the chicest attire.

Finally, on day four of the five day event, Kate arrived in the same carriage as the Prince of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Edorado Mapelli Mozzi and totally captured attention in a head-to-toe red ensemble.

MORE: The best dressed guests at Royal Ascot 2023

READ: Princess Kate has started a new hat trend, and you probably didn’t notice

© Getty Kate stunned in an all red ensemble

Despite her having a penchant for rewearing her most beloved outfits, she sported a completely new look. She wore a bright red midi dress from Alexander McQueen which boasted cuffed gigot sleeves, a 'midaxi' length and a collared neckline. The dress was paired with a wide-brimmed hat from royal favourite milliner Phillip Treacy and red court pumps.

Despite her totally mesmerising look, it was her super sleek leather flap bag that court our eye. The princess carried a red 'Rio' clutch from French luxury label Hermes. Granted, she's got many impeccable designer bags on her accessories roster, but this one was extra special. The Rio model, which was most popular between the 1980s and 1990s has been discontinued for a long time, which makes getting hold of one them incredibly difficult. She can officially add 'vintage accessories muse' to her sartorial accolades.

MORE: Princess Kate just had a surprising Chanel fashion moment

READ: The 23 best Royal Ascot outfits of all time

© Getty She looked ultra glam with her vintage Hermes clutch

We know that the princess is a fan of red everything for summer 2023 (take notes for your summer wardrobe). For King Charles III's coronation concert she stole the limelight in a red asymmetrical suit also by Alexander McQueen, amping up the glam with stunning jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Princess Kate constantly keeps us on our toes with her epic style agenda. From consecutively wearing affordable earrings, to nailing dopamine dressing and adopting 2023's beloved Barbiecore, she earns her stripes as the ultimate fashionable royal.

Now it appears it's handbags that she's wanting to make a statement with, as she also had an ultra rare Chanel moment earlier this week.

Kate reopened the National Portrait Gallery in a stunning monochrome midi jacket-dress from Self-Portrait and black sling-backs paired with the chicest envelope flap quilted clutch by the luxury French label.

More epic designer accessories moments please, Kate...