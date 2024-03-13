Susie Glass: 5 Things you need to replicate Kaya Scodelario's wardrobe in 'The Gentlemen'

In Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated Netflix series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of the director's 2019 film of the same name, Kaya Rose Scodelario portrays the formidable Susie Glass - a criminal running a cannabis empire for her incarcerated father, Bobbie Glass (aka Ray Winstone). The operation is run from the subterranean refines of aristocrat heir Eddie Horniman's stately home - The Duke is played by the delightful Theo James.

As well as her sharp tongue, no-nonsense attitude and brilliant retorts, yes she does manage to slip in the line, “It was emotional” - also piquing our interest is her criminally good girl-boss wardrobe. Each of her statements reflects the multifaceted characters Susie plays to survive a life of crime. Let’s delve in…

Country Manor Attire

© Christopher Rafael/Netflix Susie Glass acts demure in The Gentleman

When Susie first reveals the cannabis growth chamber to Eddie, which is situated on the grounds of his 50-acre estate, she is wearing a fur-collared camel overcoat and neat fair isle sweater vest. A demure nod to the country attire worn by gentlefolk. And a cunningly thought-out outfit to wear to her first meeting with The Duke.

A Three-Piece Suit

© Christopher Rafael/Netflix Susie Glass wearing red three-piece, pictured with Eddie

For Susie a co-ord isn’t enough, her outfits actually come in three parts. In one scene she looks fierce and fabulous wearing a Stella McCartney red velvet jacket, shirt and trouser combo. In another a pinstriped Dolce and Gabbana three-piece power suit, complete with waistcoat.

A Statement Coat

© Christopher Rafael/Netflix Susie Glass wears plaid

Susie Glass owns her outerwear looks, but that's no surprise, her drug empire is based in Blighty. Among her standout pieces are a classic black trench, paired with a silk scarf. A Really Wild red and white plaid coat she wears layered over a beige babydoll dress. A (quite frankly) colossal black leather and shearling coat, worn with silk animal print pyjama pants and Carvela stud pumps. And in one scene she wears a cinched-in wool camel coat, evoking the iconic Crombie-style that was favoured by mods in the 60s.

A Gala-Ready Gown

© Netflix Susie Glass is gala-ready

The girl certainly scrubs up well, and her attendance at a gala hosted by crystal meth Kingpin Stanley Johnston (with a T) was no exception. She dazzled in a floor-length emerald green Marchesa gown, featuring a sheer bodice, which was complemented by large gold earrings encrusted with rubies and emeralds.

Luxe Accessories

© Netflix Susie Glass in The Gentlemen

Susie toughens up her look for a visit to her professional boxing brother’s gym, revealing her true resilient demeanour. The outfit, a Ralph Lauren Prince of Wales check coat and matching trousers is accessorised with a Hermès Birkin bag (we assume it's the real-deal, this is Susie Glass after all!), red beret and pair of Christian Louboutin heels. In the following scene, she heads to a fish market sans outfit change - her stiletto’s red soles are in clear view as she confidently wades through puddles of ice.

Susie Glass loves a red lip

And, of course, Susie’s looks weren't complete without her trademark red lip and black winged eyeliner - except when she was sad working out on a rowing machine...but we won't tell you why she's sad, in case you haven't seen it yet!