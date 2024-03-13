Susie Glass: 5 Things you need to replicate Kaya Scodelario's wardrobe in 'The Gentlemen'

In Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated Netflix series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of the director's 2019 film of the same name, Kaya Rose Scodelario portrays the formidable Susie Glass - a criminal running a cannabis empire for her incarcerated father, Bobbie Glass (aka Ray Winstone). The operation is run from the subterranean refines of aristocrat heir Eddie Horniman's stately home - The Duke is played by the delightful Theo James.
As well as her sharp tongue, no-nonsense attitude and brilliant retorts, yes she does manage to slip in the line, “It was emotional” - also piquing our interest is her criminally good girl-boss wardrobe. Each of her statements reflects the multifaceted characters Susie plays to survive a life of crime. Let’s delve in…
Country Manor Attire
When Susie first reveals the cannabis growth chamber to Eddie, which is situated on the grounds of his 50-acre estate, she is wearing a fur-collared camel overcoat and neat fair isle sweater vest. A demure nod to the country attire worn by gentlefolk. And a cunningly thought-out outfit to wear to her first meeting with The Duke.
A Three-Piece Suit
For Susie a co-ord isn’t enough, her outfits actually come in three parts. In one scene she looks fierce and fabulous wearing a Stella McCartney red velvet jacket, shirt and trouser combo. In another a pinstriped Dolce and Gabbana three-piece power suit, complete with waistcoat.
A Statement Coat
Susie Glass owns her outerwear looks, but that's no surprise, her drug empire is based in Blighty. Among her standout pieces are a classic black trench, paired with a silk scarf. A Really Wild red and white plaid coat she wears layered over a beige babydoll dress. A (quite frankly) colossal black leather and shearling coat, worn with silk animal print pyjama pants and Carvela stud pumps. And in one scene she wears a cinched-in wool camel coat, evoking the iconic Crombie-style that was favoured by mods in the 60s.
A Gala-Ready Gown
The girl certainly scrubs up well, and her attendance at a gala hosted by crystal meth Kingpin Stanley Johnston (with a T) was no exception. She dazzled in a floor-length emerald green Marchesa gown, featuring a sheer bodice, which was complemented by large gold earrings encrusted with rubies and emeralds.
Luxe Accessories
Susie toughens up her look for a visit to her professional boxing brother’s gym, revealing her true resilient demeanour. The outfit, a Ralph Lauren Prince of Wales check coat and matching trousers is accessorised with a Hermès Birkin bag (we assume it's the real-deal, this is Susie Glass after all!), red beret and pair of Christian Louboutin heels. In the following scene, she heads to a fish market sans outfit change - her stiletto’s red soles are in clear view as she confidently wades through puddles of ice.
And, of course, Susie’s looks weren't complete without her trademark red lip and black winged eyeliner - except when she was sad working out on a rowing machine...but we won't tell you why she's sad, in case you haven't seen it yet!