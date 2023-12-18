5 'The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants' style moments that live in our minds rent-free

Back in 2005, the fashion world was flipped on its head by a pair of classic blue jeans, and to be honest, we’ve never quite recovered.

Sported by four of Hollywood’s heavyweights, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is a coming-of-age story about friendship, love and heartache that shaped the lives of many young viewers.

Aside from the ebbs and flows of teenage life, the fifth and final heroine of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants film series is that of the brilliantly curated outfits. In honour of said curated outfits, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favourites that scratch that sisterhood itch.

Starting off strong with the squad in all the colours of the rainbow, this visual symphony of bold hues just screams vacation circa 2005. Lena’s orange turned-up hem shorts and Carmen's crochet-over shirt resemble a very specific summer holiday ensemble that I think we can all relate to.

In the second movie, Blake Lively gave us this iconic cameo print look, channelling her inner GI Joe, complete with matching ribbons in her hair.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the shawl craze was left in the early 2000s, but that didn't stop Alexis Bledel from serving a matching orange and peach ensemble on the Greecian cliffs.

The nostalgic hold America Ferrera’s striped capri pants have on me is something in a league of its own. Paired with a mismatched pink clip belt, a floral low-neck t-shirt and a pink beaded necklace, the whole outfit deserves an Urban Outfitters collection of its own.

It was clearly a big moment for capri pants as Blake sported a white pair with some Instagram-cool ballet flat trainers and a blue tank top and cardigan. America Ferrera opted for the same aforementioned pink belt, this time pairing it with pink flared trousers, which are actually certified Y2K chic. The cute girl next door Alexis Bledel invented granny core in this scene, pairing a floral midi skirt with a blue long-sleeve and comfortable trainers.

It’s safe to say that the four best friends served some iconic looks in their time on the silver screen, however, there are a few that I think should stay back in ‘05.