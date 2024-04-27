Victoria Beckham just wore the slinky pink midi dress of dreams

Victoria Beckham is our fashionista of the moment right now.

From her sheer green 50th birthday dress to her collection with Mango, to showing us multiple ways to dress with an injury boot and still look chic, this season she's proven why she is still the ultimate style icon, 30 years after coming onto our radars as a Spice Girl.

In her latest look, the popstar turned business mogul has added yet another figure-skimming dress to the list of outfits we're lusting after from her effortlessly glamorous wardrobe.

Sharing a plethora of fashion and beauty snaps on her Instagram stories with her 32.9m followers, VB gave us an unofficial GRWM tutorial for an influencer event for her beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria's ethereal dress is from her AW24 collection

She stunned in a powder pink dress featuring etheral ruffles from the halter neckline and flattering ruching across the body.

Though her cotton candy-coloured dress is a quintessential spring colour, she explained that she was "wearing VB AW24." Airy, angelic pink hues for this season might not be groundbreaking, but demonstrating such whimsical colours for winter subverts everything we thought we knew about seasonal dressing. And Victoria isn't the only one toying with these fashion norms right now.

© Getty Victoria Beckham AW24

Yesterday Rita Ora paired edgy leather arm cuffs with chunky black rings and an all-black outfit, whilst Dua Lipa has recently sported monotone looks including muted denims and a Matrix-inspired leather look.

Gen-Z fashion muse and girlfriend of Victoria's son Romeo, Mia Regan, stepped out at Victoria's Mango collection launch dinner earlier this week schooling us how to wear all black on holiday this season.

Regardless of when you prefer to wear pink, VB's stunning dress is perfect for winter, spring, summer or fall...