Rita Ora just styled bedazzled latex lingerie with sheer tights

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion lovers can rest easy knowing that the famed ‘underwear as outerwear’ phenomenon lives on, under the watchful eye of pop sensation and style muse Ms Rita Ora.

Posting to all 16.1 million of her loyal Instagram followers just mere moments ago, Rita singlehandedly put the summer trend, loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, back on the map by sporting a mismatched lingerie look on stage.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita is the definition of a pop-star

Opting for a set of metallic fuschia pink latex knickers worn over a pair of sheer black tights, a silver grey underwire bra complete with diamante straps and a set of black heeled knee-high boots, Rita effortlessly proved her popstar status whilst performing to 50 thousand fans at Vilnius festival in Lithuania.

Never one to shy away from a pop of colour, Rita went all out, calling upon her glam team to create a bright pink shimmery eyeshadow look and a statement-drawn lip combo. Rita’s long bronde locks were left to roam free in true mermaid fashion, courtesy of her haircare brand Typebea.

© Instagram / @ritaora A moment for the back of the 'fit

For accessories, Rita sported a diamond-encrusted cuff bracelet that perfectly matched her bedazzled bra straps, an architectural silver arm cuff worn around her bicep, a slew of chunky rings and a statement chain necklace.

Captioning her Insta photo dump “Lithuania you blew my mind!! 50k people, in the pouring rain, I appreciate every single one of you and you brought the ENERGY, SO happy I got to headline the As Young As Vilnius festival, an absolute honour” Rita proved that even at her level, the novelty of what she does never wears off.

© Instagram / @ritaora She really was born to be a star

Fans who attended the show were quick to comment on her performance, many fans saying “your amazing Rita” while others thanked her for her act, “it was amazing, thank you!!!”

MORE: Underwear As Outerwear: How to wear 2024's obscure 'no trousers' trend

RELATED: Rita Ora's bold yellow bikini is bang on trend for SS24

Love or hate the trend, you can't deny that Rita’s snazzy lingerie look is a thing of dreams.