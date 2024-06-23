Alexa Chung stuns as an English rose in vintage at Vogue World Paris

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As far as the A-list are concerned Vogue World is becoming almost as high-pressure as the Met Gala when it comes to serving a look.

Of course Vogue World: Paris was the perfect stomping ground for one Miss Alexa Chung to showcase her effortless cool-girl style. The style icon worked with renowned stylist Harry Lambert to bring a dose of Brit-girl romance and high fashion to Place Vendôme.

The pair decided on a cream silk slip dress with a single red rose flowering on the bodice, setting Alexa apart on the blue carpet. This unique choice ‘stems’ from Viktor & Rolf's AW05 bedroom-chic collection, complete with sleeping beauties and duvet dresses.

The delicate silk fabric flowed beautifully, creating an ethereal silhouette that was both timeless and modern. Chung’s dress was meant to resemble a rose strewn across a duvet, and the ruffled bodice perfectly emulated the crimping on a frou-frou silk pillowcase. She certainly understood the assignment, melding French boudoir chic with a touch of Tudor rose elegance and of course her signature British cool-girl style. Jane Birkin would be proud.

Alexa's look was completed with subtle accessories that enhanced the overall aesthetic. She wore sheer, ruffled gloves that added a vintage touch, reminiscent of the Belle Epoque when romance was expressed through delicate gestures. With her partner Tom Sturridge by her side, love was certainly in the air.

Her choice of red pointed heels echoed the rose on her dress, tying the whole ensemble together seamlessly. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on enhancing her natural beauty. Rosy cheeks, a hint of mascara, and nude lips allowed the dress to be the star of the show. Her hair, styled in loose waves, framed her face perfectly, adding to the effortless It-girl aesthetic.

Vogue World: Paris reinforced Alexa Chung's status as a fashion icon. By channelling the spirit of an English Rose in a Parisian setting, Alexa once again proved that she is a master of sartorial storytelling.