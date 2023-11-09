Met Gala 2024: Everything you need to know about the unusual 'Sleeping Beauties' theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has revealed its upcoming spring 2024 exhibition, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will be showcased at The Met Fifth Avenue from May 10 to September 2, 2024.

The Met Gala 2024 dress code normally honours the theme of the exhibition and it's going to be a complex one for attendees to interpret to say the least; the innovative exhibition will delve into the sensory aspects of fashion through original research, conservation analysis, and advanced technologies. In case you were

What is the Met Gala 2024 dress code?

The exact dress code has yet to be announced, but the exhibition will consist of around 250 garments and accessories spanning centuries, all connected by nature-themed iconography representing the delicate and ephemeral nature of fashion. Visitors will be guided through self-contained galleries, each dedicated to a specific theme inspired by nature. These spaces will juxtapose historical and contemporary fashions, creating immersive environments that engage visitors' senses of sight, smell, touch, and hearing.

Some galleries will feature intricate embroidery, animated elements, and projection mapping to enhance the experience. Additionally, there will be "sleeping beauties"—fragile garments displayed in glass cases, allowing visitors to closely examine their deteriorated states. Certain garments will be brought back to life using Pepper's ghost illusion technique.

© Getty Images Dua Lipa wore vintage Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'

By using the natural world as a symbolic representation of the fleeting nature of fashion, the exhibition will explore recurring themes of renewal and revival. It aims to revive historical garments, enabling visitors to experience their textures, smells, sounds, and movements, bringing these garments back to life in a creative and immersive way.

When is the 2024 Met Gala?

The Met Gala of 2024 is scheduled for Monday, May 6, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This glamorous event will mark the occasion of the Costume Institute's latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and serve as a celebration for the unveiling of this captivating showcase.

© Kevin Mazur/MG21 Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber attended the The 2021 Met Gala 'Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'

“The Met's innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment, many of which get lost when entering a museum collection as an object,” Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, explained, Sleeping Beauties will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty and artistic brilliance of the works on display.”



Who will attend the Met Gala 2024?

The event typically sees around 600 guests, including celebrities, emerging talents, and industry leaders. This year, with TikTok as a sponsor, the Gala is anticipated to feature some of the platform's prominent stars. We can look forward to iconic fashion moments from Met Gala regulars like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and Emily Ratajkowski. With Loewe as a key sponsor, we can expect creative director JW Anderson and his posse to be a big part of proceedings.

© Getty Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' dress to the Met Gala in 2022

While the hosts for the 2024 Met Gala have not been announced yet, a star-studded lineup is expected. In the previous year, the hosts included Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. Of course the renowned editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, has been steering the Met Gala since 1995 and apparently gets the ultimate say on the guest list.