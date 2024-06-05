Sarah Jessica Parker just showed us how to style a denim skirt like Carrie Bradshaw

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has returned to her Carrie Bradshaw roots, seamlessly schooling us on how to wear a denim skirt this summer and look effortlessly chic.

She was spotted out and about in New York City - Madison Ave to be specific, while en route to film season three of And Just Like That - the reboot of the iconic series and institution that is Sex and the City.

© Getty We'd be smiling this big if we were also wearing this skirt

In true Carrie fashion, the denim skirt in question is far from your usual, made by famed French fashion house Maison Margiela. Consisting of a high waist and midi-length hem in a distressed denim blue hue, the striking skirt also featured intricate pleating details to create voluptuous hip detailing. Attached to one of the belt loops was a set of key chain embellishments, the perfect effortless accessory which might just be summer's newest fashion fixation.

She paired her denim delight with a long-sleeved, v-neck nude top and a pair of patent white strappy pumps. As for her arm candy, she traded in her usual slew of designer bags for a simple black tote, effortlessly proving that when all is said and done, Miss Carrie Bradshaw is just like us.

© Getty This two-piece set was made for Carrie

Over the last few months, whilst on set filming, SJP has been serving up some serious outfit inspo, most recently spotted in a decedent Simone Rocha Spring Summer 2024 Nude Tulle Puff Sleeve Multi Pocket coat and Sculpted Scoop Neck Dress with Hip Detail, both encased with rose detailing.

Sometimes it's hard to see where the line between Carrie and Sarah blurs as the talented actress has been embodying one of the fashion world's most notorious style mavens since the series first aired back in June of 1998.

Now, 26 years on since her first newspaper column went to print, Carrie and her wardrobe (and oven) filled with Manolo Blahnik’s and one of sample sale steals continue to have fashion lovers in a chokehold and we wouldn’t have it any other way.