Sarah Jessica Parker is giving modern Carrie Bradshaw in edgy tulle ballet skirt

Sex And The City fans (and New York City's fashion elite) must have collectively gasped as Sarah Jessica Parker graced the red carpet to attend The New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala

The event celebrating the 75th Anniversary Season of NYCB was held at the prestigious David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center, and was nothing short of a spectacular affair. But it was Parker's attire that stole the spotlight and captured the essence of timeless glamour.

© Raymond Hall Like her iconic character, Sarah Jessica Parker is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion.

Parker stepped onto the red carpet in a black off-the-shoulder long sleeve top that exuded elegance and sophistication and her hair adorned with a feminine black satin bow. Paired with was a voluminous black tulle skirt, reminiscent of her famous character Carrie Bradshaw from the beloved SATC series. The skirt echoed the aesthetic of Carrie's classic pink ballet-inspired outfit from the show's iconic opening credits.

MORE: 7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

RELATED: Carrie Bradshaw’s taxidermy wedding bird hat is on sale for $40,000

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Sarah Jessica Parker seen arriving at the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala, the person behind her is clearly as into her hair bow as we are

Through Carrie Bradshaw's signature style, the character became synonymous with fashion exploration and innovation. Carrie's love affair with tulle was well-documented throughout the series, making it a quintessential element of her wardrobe. Tulle is laden with ethereal charm and a playful bounce, it became a hallmark of Carrie Bradshaw's bold and adventurous fashion sense. SJP’s gala look was nothing short of a tribute, encapsulating the essence of Carrie's whimsical and daring fashion choices.

© Photo: Getty Images

Parker's choice to incorporate this material into her gala attire not only showcases her deep connection with her iconic character but also celebrates the enduring influence of ballet in the fashion world. Ballet flats, plucked from their post-2000s obscurity, have made a surprising comeback and Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have become “Balletcore” most visible advocates as of late.

© Getty Carrie wore frothy tulle skirts several times throughout the series

In a night filled with glitz and glamour, Sarah Jessica Parker's outfit stood out as a testament to the power of fashion in storytelling. It was a nod to Carrie, a celebration of ballet, and a promise of continued inspiration from the sartorial stalwart.