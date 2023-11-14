Sarah Jessica Parker Just Made the Case for 'Marie Antoinette' Shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker made a typically bold fashion statement at the Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit in New York, embracing a style reminiscent of another fashion legend. Namely, Marie Antoinette.

The heels she sported were a modern take on the extravagant and playful Rococo fashion aesthetic associated with the iconic queen. Marie-Antoinette was known for her lavish ensembles, characterised by voluminous hairstyles, oversized pannier skirts, and elaborate frills, feathers, and bows. Opulence which is par for the course for the woman who played TV’s famed fashionista, Carrie Bradshaw, in Sex And The City.

The actress recently recreated an iconic SATC moment at The New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala. Sarah Jessica Parker graced the red carpet in a voluminous black tulle skirt, reminiscent of the the aesthetic of Carrie's timeless pink ballet-inspired outfit featured in the show's iconic opening credits.

In a departure from the Manolo Blahnik-designed footwear featured in Sofia Coppola's cult-classic Marie Antoinette film starring Kirsten Dunst, Sarah Jessica Parker showcased the Bowles heels from her own collection, priced at $525.00. (Coincidentally Manolo is also a go-to designer for Ms. Bradshaw.) The Bowles heels, with their crystal bows and Louis VX silhouette, redefined the concept of "making a statement."

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker wore her own brand to the Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit on 13 November

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoes was launched in February 2014 by Sarah Jessica Parker and co-founder George Malkemus and is built on the core principle of “using colour and sparkle as neutrals.” Again we expected nothing less from the actress-turned-fashion-icon.

Made in Italy by third and fourth generation Tuscan shoemakers, each pair carries a personal touch. From the unique names of the shoes to the signature grosgrain detail, every style in the collection tells a story, “making it as personal to the wearer as it is to Sarah Jessica herself.”

With Sarah Jessica Parker embracing Marie Antoinette-style heels, “we can't help but wonder” if this signals a return to court-inspired fashion.