Maya Jama oozes classic cool-girl glamour in spring 2024's biggest jewellery trend

Today we're giving a huge shoutout to Maya Jama's stylist Rhea Francois, because the Love Island presenter's wardrobe truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

From her Mugler mini dress on the Comic Relief stage, to her sheer fringed maxi on the front row at Milan Fashion Week, her wardrobe right now is utterly swoon-worthy, and It-girl approved.

For an exclusive gala at The National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday, she proved her fashion prowess and opted for a totally different aesthetic, giving retro glamour a contemporary twist.

© Getty Maya stunned in a Vivienne Westwood dress paired with pearls

Maya stepped out with illustrious guests including Emma Thynn, Alexa Chung and Princess Olympia and stunned in a silk tartan midi dress from Vivienne Westwood.

The opulent gown featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a cowl neck and slightly exaggerated hip volume to amplify an hourglass silhouette - a design signature of the late, eponymous designer.

Amping up the old-school glamour, she paired the dove grey-hued dress with a three-strand pearl necklace, providing the perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

© Getty She looked effortlessly glamorous posing with Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

On modern jewellery agendas, pearls may be considered dated (probably by those who associate them with their grandmothers or the late Queen Elizabeth II), but we'd argue that the reason they've never really left accessory dress codes is because they're sophisticated and utterly timeless. Besides, Coco Chanel - who introduced faux pearls into mainstream fashion - famously once said: "A woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls." And we're inclined to agree.

They're perhaps more coveted than ever right now, thanks to the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed gala last May, Sofia Richie's pre-wedding Chanel outfit and pearl earrings dominating the SS24 runways, notably at Chanel and Givenchy (particularly ear cuffs).

Maya finished off the look with simple barely-there sandal heels to let her outfit do all the talking, and left her freshly-cut, cool-girl bob sleek and straight for maximum sophistication.

As always we're utterly obsessed with her ensemble.