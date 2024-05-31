Sydney Sweeney just wore ballet flats on the beach, and we can't get enough

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What do we love more than ballet flats, sandy beaches and dogs? Sydney Sweeney, posing with all three at once.

The actress, most recognised for her role as Cassie Howard in the cult-adored HBO series Euphoria, is 2024's ultimate fashion It-girl. Ensembles that are on-trend, push the boundaries of fashion norms yet ooze cool, are always at the top of her agenda.

As expected she's been fueling our holiday wardrobe wishlist: from influencer-approved denim Celine caps to striking tropical bikinis, the 26-year-old is truly the most coveted fashionista of the summer.

In her latest beach-clad look, the Anyone But You star has taken fashion's favourite ballet flats and paired it with a bikini, and we can't get enough of her effortlessly chic look.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney Sydney shared her beachside images on Instagram

Sydney shared images on Instagram with her 20.2m followers, lying on a hammock in a place much warmer and sunnier than London right now.

She posed in a dazzling white bikini paired with a matching white shirt left open. On her feet, Sydney opted for the Diamond Tilda ballerinas from Jimmy Choo - a creamy, squared-toed flat shoe featuring a gold diamond chain: the epitome of quiet luxury.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney She oozed summer chic in a bikini and creamy ballerina flats

Ballet flats have been the go-to shoe for A-listers and influencers alike over recent years for all occasions from fashion weeks to red carpets and practically every other event.

Sydney, eschewing flip-flops, jelly sandals or simply bare feet, opting to wear them on the sand, just gave beachside chic a whole new meaning.

In quintessentially cool-girl style, she finished off her look with the It bag of the season - Jimmy Choo's cinch bag in cream - the same bag Sienna Miller is currently carrying in suede.

The only thing we want more right now than bikinis, ballerina flats and a beach, is to actually be Sydney Sweeney...