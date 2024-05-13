Rita Ora's see-through holiday dress is this season's hottest trend

Truly, there is nothing that Rita Ora can't do when it comes to the fashion department.

She is the ultimate experimental muse, and has been one of the industry's most avid champions of the sheer dressing trend, ever since that Nensi Dojaka dress she wore to the 2022 Fashion Awards (which, lest we forget she paired with prosthetic fish gills on her face...).

From capes and mini dresses, and jumpsuits whilst performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to strapless corsets with sheer gloves, the Typebea founder is the ultimate advocate for this season's 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

For her latest sheer look, the singer has flaunted the ultimate beach holiday look, and it's bang on trend for this season.

© Instagram / @vasjmorgan Rita stunned in a sheer mustard dress on holiday in Tulum

In Instagram images shared by her bestie Vas Morgan on a trip to Tulum, Rita stunned in a floor-length yellow maxi dress featuring spaghetti straps and statement corsage detailing at the sternum.

She opted for a pair of plain chunky black briefs underneath to act as an underlayer and the focal point of her look. Choosing dainty, nude underwear would have been less apparent, but, as with every It-girl in 2024, Rita wore a pair that was designed to be seen.

© Instagram / @vasjmorgan Her husband Taika Waititi was also present

Opting for yellow with her latest look puts her bang on trend for this season. Pastel yellows were a major trend this spring, particularly in the street style looks during Fashion Month back in February/March, but it appears that deep, richer hues are making a comeback, as also proven by Alexa Chung and Maya Jama.

If Rita's dress is for you but the daring see-through trend isn't, opt for tight shorts or shapewear underneath. Or, use it as a bikini cover-up for a chic beachside lunch look.

Wearing 'as little as possible' on holiday just got literal...