Maya Jama just gave sheer dressing a cowgirlcore makeover at Milan Fashion Week

The finest fashionistas on the planet have stepped out in Milan for the penultimate week of the autumn/winter '24 fashion month.

Style muse and British national treasure Maya Jama is one of the many famous, fashion-forward faces to have graced the front row this week, and her latest outfit combined sheer dressing with cowgirlcore, and we are utterly obsessed.

The Love Island host attended Roberto Cavalli's show at Piazza degli Affari wearing a sheer black maxi dress featuring major cut-outs, crochet detailing and fringing across the chest.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Maya stunned in a sheer dress at the Roberto Cavalli show

Maya has made it abundantly clear she's unafraid of a daring style moment (take her 'no trousers' moment last autumn), and used black underwear as one of her front row accessories.

Sheer dressing has been on our agenda consistently for the last few years, with material becoming more sheer (or non-existent) and lingerie becoming a key component to creating the desired aesthetic.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Her fringed top gave major cowgirlcore vibes

For 2024 however, there's another trend in town, and it's all thanks to Beyoncé embracing her Texan roots and entering her cowgirl era.

Alongside release two country songs, she's given her wardrobe a southern girly refresh. "This season we're giving Cowgirlcore a massive yee-haw," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Queen Bey is leading the pack, channelling her inner country girl multiple times over the last two weeks with a series of seriously chic Western looks, leading us to believe that 2024 is going to be the year of cowboy boots, hats, spurs and lots of leather fringing."

© Instagram Beyonce is embracing her cowgirl era

Maya's outfit perfectly demonstrates how to incorporate the trend without appearing too overpowering (i.e. she still looks like she's attending a soirée, not a hoedown). The fringing across the chest made an impact but stayed sophisticated when combined with a long, black, sultry silhouette.

The wardrobe crossover we never knew we needed.