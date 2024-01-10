The 10 Best street style outfits from Pitti Oumo 105

On the second day of Pitti Oumo, the streetwear scene gave us chocolate brown hues, denim caps and lots and lots of plaid patterns.

Twice a year the world's most fashionable menswear brands, moguls, influencers and notable names descend on the streets of Florence, Italy for four days of unmatched innovation, creativity and style, all in the fashion.

Pitti Oumo is the globe's most notable menswear tradeshow and has been since the 1970s. The tradeshow is known for extending an invitation to up-and-coming designers, placing them at the same table as famed fashion giants, showcasing their talent and skills as guest designers. Previous names, which are now household, include Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, Martine Rose and Virgil Abloh.

In honour of all things men's fashion, we take a look at some of the best street style looks to come out of the first instalment of Pitti Oumo this week.

Fur coats are trending in all areas

© Instagram / @scandysss via @pittiuomo_official I for one am influenced

It seems Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter after all. Spotted on the streets en route to the show, this seriously chic man sports an oversized fur coat, a pair of navy blue trousers, a collared shirt and a vibrant red sweater with matching trainers in the same fiery hue.

Tartan and plaid

© Instagram / @astramarinacabras via @pittiuomo_official Tartan and plaid is obviously here to stay

Last year we saw an influx of plaid and tartan both on and off the runway, and it seems it’s sticking around. Photographed yesterday, this very stylish gentleman decided to go all out, pairing tartan pants with a plaid overcoat, tartan scarf and a cream turtleneck.

Prim, proper and preppy is in

© Instagram / @astramarinacabras via @pittiuomo_official Tell me this doesn't look like a Gucci ad, I dare you.

Majority of Pitti Oumo attendees look like they’ve just stepped out of an Alessandro Michelle Gucci campaign, proving that preppy poise is still very much in style. This is one of my favourite looks thus far, perfectly layering a variety of textures and colours together and topping things off with a pair of chunky coloured lensed aviators.

Stripes in all variations

© Instagram / @astramarinacabras via @pittiuomo_official Cosy and cool

Putting the style in street style, this guest decided to keep things casually cool, sporting a blue striped puffer jacket with tailored trousers, leather loafers, a matching blue-hued beanie and a pair of statement sunglasses.

Karl Lagerfield collars

© Instagram / @mr_firenze_spettacolo Now this is what I call an iconic look

It seems late legend Karl Lagerfield left his mark on this dapper guest. Opting for a preppy ensemble consisting of a matching grey suit, a club collared shirt and tie, a triple pocket overcoat and a pair of two-toned leather and suede shoes. The attendee went above and beyond with the accessories, pairing the major outfit with grey gloves, cat eye-esque sunglasses and a chic leather tote bag.

Chocolate Brown hues

© Instagram / @olvh via @pittiuomo_official Chocolate brown is clearly on trend for both women's and menswear RTW

One trend that seems to be dominating the Pitti Oumo street-style scene is the cultivated chocolate brown colourway. My favourite brown ensemble was formulated by this man, who wore a matching brown suit underneath a tonal plaid overcoat, a cable knit cream turtleneck and an itty bitty beret style hat in the same hot cocoa colour.

Skirts and knee-high socks

© Instagram / @mr_firenze_spettacolo Squad goals? Do people still say that?

Respectfully everyone in this pic is serving, however, my eyes are on the gentleman to the left. It takes a bold fashion fan to wear a pair of knee-high socks and a matching skirt and jacket combo. I for one am obsessed.

Denim caps are making a comeback

© Instagram / @astramarinacabras via @pittiuomo_official Eat your heart out Keira Knightly

This guest channelled his inner Love Actually Keria Knightly, donning a denim Y2k baker-boy hat and a corduroy jacket in the aforementioned notable chocolate brown colourway.

Sneakers and suits

© Instagram / @mr_firenze_spettacolo It seems coloured lens glasses are trending

Solidifying the idea that trainers go with everything, this attendee chose to sport a pair of grey Jordans with a vibrant green suit and cowboy hat.

Western style is sticking around

© Instagram / @mr_firenze_spettacolo I've pinned this to my "spring outfit inspo" board

I have no notes for this ‘fit because everything about it is wonderful in a western way. Stepping out in a blue striped suit with a frilly undershirt, bold belt buckle, snakeskin boots, silk necktie, cream cowboy hat and a pair of yellow lens aviator sunglasses, this guest came to slay.