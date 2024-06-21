Rita Ora is making this iconic Y2K fashion accessory a summer 2024 must-have

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether it's fashion or beauty inspo you need, you can always rely on style muse Rita Ora to deliver the goods.

Posting to her 16.1M Insta followers, the British songstress shared a carousel of pictures, and one in particular caught our eyes. Sporting a basic yet go-to classic outfit formula of a fitted white tee with blue jeans, we spotted the chicest retro accessory.

Channelling Y2K vibes, she wore a gold beaded body chain across her lower midriff. Rita is a long-standing fan of the belly chain - last summer she posted a series of pics of her sporting the accessory. She was on a yacht in the middle of the ocean and had layered her belly chains, so it was quite the contrast to a mirror pic, but we love a versatile accessory.

We're loving the singers casual style

We’ve seen a real resurgence in nineties and noughties trends coming back within the last couple of years. The belly chain returned last summer and has come back with a bang, so we’re expecting to see a lot of them around this year. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Beiber are all fans of it so we’ll definitely be investing in one this year.

Rita and OTT glam go hand-in-hand, so we’re loving seeing her in more casual fits on her Insta to take our everyday wardrobe inspo from. Whether it's her jeans and tee combo, or matching gym wear sets styled with cargo trousers, we can’t get enough. Her long beachy waves are something we’ll definitely be recreating too.

Ahead of summer, we’re taking all the style tips we can get. Thanks to Rita, belly chains are now big on our agenda and we’ll be styling them with our bikinis, matching crochet co-ord sets and crop tops. Wear one alone, or do a Rita and layer up.