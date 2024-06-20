Rita Ora red micro shorts just took hotpants to new levels

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Right now there's not much Rita Ora can do in the sartorial department that can surprise us.

Whether she's wearing super sheer dresses, fish gills on her face, dinosaur spikes along her spine or bringing back the monobrow, the 33-year-old singer and fashion designer currently holds the title of most experimental fashion muse of the moment.

This was also demonstrated in her latest music video for her new song Ask & You Shall Receive. Alongside her crawling out of a washing machine in nude underwear (yes, you read that right), Rita also sported a Devilish red look that certainly captured attention.

She posted a close-up of her make-up and beauty look, paying homage to make-up artist Chloe Rose who used a muted complexion look to allow vibrant red feather-like eyelashes, red eye contacts and a matching orangey-red lip to do all the talking.

© Instagram/@ritaora The clips were taken from her latest music video Ask & You Shall Receive

She captioned the post: "Can we take a minute to appreciate that red makeup look from my Ask & You Shall Receive music video? My MUA @bychloerose absolutely SLAYED it!! [rose emoji][heart emoji]." Within her Instagram carousel flaunting her epic facebeat, Rita showcased the accompanying outfit: a white vest, layers of gold jewellery and oxblood red hotpants that somehow combined 'underwear as outwear' with short shorts and still looked chic.

© Instagram/@ritaora The micro shorts to end all micro shorts

Kate Moss is undeniably the original micro shorts influencer, with perhaps no image more iconic than the model at Glastonbury in 2005 wearing checked short-shorts with a black waistcoat and black Hunter wellington boots. From preppy pleated shorts suits to layering them with tights, she is the undisputed OG of the trend that makes any pair of legs look endless.

Rita's cheek-cutting pair put a 2024 spin on the classic style, with a super high cut to create a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette.

Her 2024 summer agenda isn't for the faint-hearted - try it if you dare...