Alexa Chung's dazzling £6,600 gold cape is our latest spring obsession

Classic Alexa Chung, nonchalantly influencing our seasonal sartorial wishlists once again.

The model, TV presenter and all-round style muse is constantly schooling us in elevating outfits, be that with a statement accessory, or by putting her eclectic twist on even the most classic of looks.

Her appearance at the Vogue x Pandora event to celebrate Chioma Nnadi's first issue of British Vogue couldn't have come at a better time. As we slowly but surely creep into spring, Alexa just wore the most spellbinding cape and it's providing major new-season outfit inspiration.

© Getty Alexa oozed gilded glamour in a Miu Miu cape

The noughties It-girl gave gilded glamour an air of relaxation in an oversized jacquard cape from Miu Miu's SS24 collection. The single-breasted cloak made from lamé fabric features dramatic voluminous lines, a rounded collar and ultra-wide three-quarter-length sleeves.

Her glamorous outer layer allowed her to wear pretty much anything she desired underneath, as her cape did literally all of the talking, so Alexa opted for a pared-back, square-neck black top, straight-leg trousers and patent loafers.

She paired her cape with a muted black base layer

A contrasting silver metallic Miu Miu Wander handbag and a bright red lip added an extra dashing of high-octane glamour to complete her look.

Retailing at £6,600, Alexa's jacquard number might just be staying on our wishlists and not entering our shopping baskets, however, her look has persuaded us to look out for a dazzling, lightweight outer layer for spring to elevate even the most casual of outfits.

Capes had a major revival this past autumn/winter thanks to both Sienna Miller and Meghan Markle. Actress Sienna attended a Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader dinner wearing a chocolate brown poncho by Taller Marmo, while the Duchess of Sussex opted for a camel cape with suede gloves in Vancouver last month.

© Shutterstock Meghan wore a cape with suede gloves last month © Getty Sienna Miller wore a chocolate brown poncho-style piece from Taller Marmo

Alexa's layer perfectly demonstrated how to make the silhouette spring-appropriate, whether wearing in the daytime with jeans and a white tee, or evenings with a sophisticated all-black outfit.