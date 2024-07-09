Mia Goth embodies her namesake in a sultry leather 'goth' look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In a world where bows, pastels and crystal-encrusted sheer ensembles are all the rage, it’s refreshing to see one of our favourite famed faces go against the trend grain.

Stepping out yesterday in Los Angeles, British actress and slow-burner style muse Mia Goth did exactly that, paying homage to her own namesake, donning a seriously chic goth-inspired look.

© Getty Goth-chic is on the come up

She opted for a slim-fitted, supple black leather midi dress, complete with an intricately boned bodice which is believed to be from Versace. The star accessorised her dark outré look with a set of black sunglasses, a pair of striking patent black stiletto heels and a chunky shoulder bag.

Over the last few months Mia’s name has been circulating globally, due to the recent release of her new film, MaXXXine, an action thriller set in 1980s Hollywood. Mia plays the part of Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress who’s daunting past becomes wildly interesting to a mysterious killer who stalks the starlets of Los Angeles.

If you take one look at the actress' Instagram feed, you’ll quickly realise that her love for all-black, grunge ensembles is by no means “just a phase mom.” Days ago, she shared an image of herself in a Wednesday Addams-approved mini dress featuring a white collar, while posing in front of a giant promotional billboard for her lastest on-screen endeavour.

© Getty Mia's red carpet look was equally as goth-chic coded

Prior to that particular appearance, the mother-of-one stepped onto the MaXXXine premiere red carpet in a femme fatale velvet and black leather gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

© Getty It's a goth-girl summer

When she's not busy stealing the spotlight on red carpets or serving up style inspiration via her personal ‘gram, Mia opts for monochromatic designer looks while sitting front row at fashion shows. Earlier this year, she attended the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, sporting an opulent black maxi skirt adorned with a feather trim, a layered Miu Miu long sleeve, a thick black headband and a set of dark sunglasses.

If you’re someone who hasn’t been overly keen to embrace the ‘girlhood’ trend with open arms, then rest assured that Mia Goth has provided that there will always be space for dark and divinely sinister dressing.