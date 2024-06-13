England WAGs: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden & Harry Kane's private weddings and love lives

Kyle Walker's on-off relationship with his wife Annie Kilner has hit the headlines on several occasions. The pair's love story began in 2010 when they were teenagers, with Annie telling The Sun: "When we started going out it was love at first sight."

They briefly split in 2019, after Ex on the Beach star Laura Brown claimed he had been unfaithful with her. He then fathered a son named Kairo with Lauryn Goodman in 2020 before reconciling with Annie.

The couple – who are parents to Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and two-month-old baby Rezon – got married in November 2021. Their relationship was rocked once again after Lauryn confirmed in January 2024 that Kyle was the father to her second child, whom she welcomed in 2023.

He opened up to the Sun on Sunday: "What I've done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can't begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through.

"I've tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt. The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this." He continued: "When I met Annie at 17, I never envisaged my private life being like this. I never thought I would be a father of six." Annie and Kyle are thought to have rekindled their relationship.