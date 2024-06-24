Rita Ora's latest sheer outfit was her most iconic one so far

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita made a special appearance to promote her new single "Ask and You Shall Receive," co-written by Raye during a Pride performance.

Her hairstylist Rick Henry has posted a series of shots on Instagram featuring Rita Ora at Heart Weho, a nightclub in West Hollywood, California. Rita's glam squad is clearly in good company, the celebrity hairdresser's clients also include Katy Perry, Leona Lewis, and Britney Spears.

In the images, which Rick captioned: “🔥🔥🔥 @RitaOra looking HOT AF for her performance at @heartweho,” Rita donned a sheer asymmetrical top with disc sequins and matching skirt with wisps of fabric that hang down the front and back.

The aesthetic was Barbarella's Jane Fonda meets One Million Years B.C.'s Raquel Welch, and we're pretty sure its one of her most memorable looks to date.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Rita Ora arrived at Heart Weho wearing a sheer creation

She accessorised with punk-approved knee-high boots, chunky silver cuff bracelets on both wrists and futuristic dark sunglasses. The single’s music video, directed by Dano Cerny, was shot in a 24-hour laundromat in LA.

It is based on the 1985 Levis 501 commercial featuring Nick Kamen, who strips down to his white boxers whilst his jeans are in the washing machine. As, yes, you guessed it, our favourite sheer-dressing power player Rita stripped down for the video - wearing a buff-coloured bra and knicker set.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The singer is one of the most vocal advocates of the 'naked dressing' trend

Of course, wearing underwear as outerwear isn’t anything new. Recently, some of the most talked-about outfits have not only cited Rita, who often shows off her gym-toned body, but also Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox and Bella Hadid - who have all worn their underwear literally over their outerwear - with no need to worry about a VPL.

And then there is Florence Pugh, who turned up to the Valentino AW23 fashion show wearing a grey marl sweatshirt teamed with a high-waisted sheer sequin skirt layered over just a thong. And why not? The trend is one of fashion's most pervasive, and is still a go-to for every cool-girl worth her Vinted account.

Take Bianca Censori, whose revealing outfits have gone viral since her whirlwind marriage to Kanye West, she is the most controversial advocate of the 'naked dressing' trend. Her daring outfits have included an ensemble made from cream tape, a nude bandeau bra, an ultra-mini skirt, a completely sheer dress, and a tiny thong leotard top with no bra.

When they say less is more, you better believe it.