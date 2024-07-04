Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora stuns in unexpected dinner date look, and it's seriously chic
© Instagram / @ritaora

The songstress has gone and done it again...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Never one to skimp on fashionable fits, Rita Ora just proved that opulent dinner guest attire needn’t be a glamorous gown, in fact when styled to perfection (like how she just so effortlessly proved) a set of trousers and a leather jacket will suffice. 

Stepping out yesterday to attend tennis icon Maria Sharapova's intimate dinner, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title, the songstress dressed to impress in a set of green, floor-scraping trousers, a zipped-up caramel-toned leather jacket and a pair of square-toed heels. 

Maria Sharapova, Kristina Romanova, Rita Ora and Imran Amed attend an intimate dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova's first Wimbledon© Getty
Rita was in good company at last nights event

For glam, Rita sported her beloved billowing beach curls style, a subtle smokey eye and a deep brown lip look. 

The TYPEBEA founder was in good company for the evening, joined by her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi, who sported a tailored grey suit, Sabrina Elba who stunned in a chic one-shoulder black midi dress, Sabrina’s husband Idris kept things casually cool in a pin-striped pyjama-esque twin set and sneakers and Princess Beatrice of York who made a colourful statement in a baby blue and mint green skirt and blouse option. 

Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba, Joel Edgerton, Vladislav Doronin, Rita Ora and Imran Amed attend an intimate dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova's first Wimbledon title© Getty
The dinner was an A-List affair

As we all know, Rita has been at the top of our fashion muse podium for a while now, constantly stepping out in enviable looks, all worthy of a placement on our style inspo Pinterest board. 

Just last week the Ask & You Shall Receive singer made waves in a sheer ensemble adorned with giant shimmering silver discs to perform at a West Hollywood nightclub. Just days before that she shared a series of images with her 16.1 million followers, showcasing a set of racy red hot pants. 

As a fashion lover who like Rita loves to get dolled up for a nighttime event, it’s refreshing to know that you can always trade in a bedazzled mini dress for a leather jacket and trouser combo and still look dinner party appropriate. 

