Rita Ora stuns in unexpected dinner date look, and it's seriously chic

Never one to skimp on fashionable fits, Rita Ora just proved that opulent dinner guest attire needn’t be a glamorous gown, in fact when styled to perfection (like how she just so effortlessly proved) a set of trousers and a leather jacket will suffice.

Stepping out yesterday to attend tennis icon Maria Sharapova's intimate dinner, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title, the songstress dressed to impress in a set of green, floor-scraping trousers, a zipped-up caramel-toned leather jacket and a pair of square-toed heels.

© Getty Rita was in good company at last nights event

For glam, Rita sported her beloved billowing beach curls style, a subtle smokey eye and a deep brown lip look.

The TYPEBEA founder was in good company for the evening, joined by her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi, who sported a tailored grey suit, Sabrina Elba who stunned in a chic one-shoulder black midi dress, Sabrina’s husband Idris kept things casually cool in a pin-striped pyjama-esque twin set and sneakers and Princess Beatrice of York who made a colourful statement in a baby blue and mint green skirt and blouse option.

© Getty The dinner was an A-List affair

As we all know, Rita has been at the top of our fashion muse podium for a while now, constantly stepping out in enviable looks, all worthy of a placement on our style inspo Pinterest board.

Just last week the Ask & You Shall Receive singer made waves in a sheer ensemble adorned with giant shimmering silver discs to perform at a West Hollywood nightclub. Just days before that she shared a series of images with her 16.1 million followers, showcasing a set of racy red hot pants.

As a fashion lover who like Rita loves to get dolled up for a nighttime event, it’s refreshing to know that you can always trade in a bedazzled mini dress for a leather jacket and trouser combo and still look dinner party appropriate.