Cara Delevingne looks dramatically different with 'old money' style transformation for Miu Miu campaign

Cara Delevingne is a fully-fledged brand connoisseur. Since bursting onto the British fashion landscape in 2011 for Burberry’s Autumn/Winter collection, the model has covered all corners of luxury throughout her fruitful career. Safe to say, she knows a thing or two about fashion, with brand collaborations with Chanel, Dior and Moschino under her designer belt.

The latest string added to the star’s bow? An opulent Miu Miu campaign, created in partnership with the Italian fashion house to mark its latest Autumn 2024 drop.

© ZOË GHERTNER/COURTESY OF MIU MIU Cara Delevingne stars in Miu Miu's Autumn 2024 campaign

Shot by LA-based photographer Zoe Ghertner, the opulent campaign showcased the 31-year-old draped in caramel furs, paired with mod-like white mini dresses that fused old-school luxury with Sixties silhouettes.

Starring alongside fellow faces Little Simz, Charlotte Cardin and Ethel Cain, among others, the It-Brit debuted a fresh new glamour glow off the back of her latest Glastonbury public appearance.

© ZOË GHERTNER/COURTESY OF MIU MIU The It-Brit posed in a series of decadent furs, denim duos and luxurious accessories

The model posed for the minimalist campaign in a series of fresh-off-the-runway looks. In addition to a large, traditional fur coat ensemble featuring a neat collar and button-down detailing, paired with a structured ivory A-line number and Miu Miu’s chocolate-toned Nappa Leather Bag, the star also sported a longline dark fur layered over a tight-fitting denim set.

Consisting of a cropped denim jacket and co-ordinating skinny (yes, skinny) jeans, the look was topped off with the brand’s Aventure Nappa Leather Bag which currently retails for £2,850. A pair of chocolate patent brogues and a thick, Western-inspired belt and black leather gloves further featured.

© ZOË GHERTNER/COURTESY OF MIU MIU The 31-year-old has previously modelled for Burberry, Dior and Chanel

As for her final look for the campaign, Cara channelled Jackie-O in a chilli red coat, fitted with a double-breasted silhouette, a pop collar and raglan sleeves. The star was once again decked out in leather, which materialised in the form of black gloves and another must-have piece of Miu Miu arm candy. A pearl necklace that peeked out from her statement outerwear added a touch of tradition to the colourblock look.

Makeup-wise, the model’s career-defining features were highlighted with natural blend, comprising her iconic thick brow aesthetic and a pale peach eyeshadow palette.