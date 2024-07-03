Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevigne are festival BFF goals in Miu Miu and Dior

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The fashion world is brimming with iconic duos. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa. Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. The history of fashion always carves out space for terrific twosomes.

Hence why Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevigne’s joint appearance at Glastonbury sparked much enthral from fans online. The actress-cum-Dior muse was spotted linking arms with the socialite model as they mapped Worthy Farm, twinning in neutral-themed outfits that tapped into Glasto glamour.

© Getty The dynamic duo graced the Glasto grounds in Miu Miu and Dior

Cara graced the scene in a Miu Miu’s £940 checked shirt, styled in a twisted cropped manner and paired with some on-trend ripped denim short shorts. A white tank top added a relaxed edge to the practical outfit, which was finished with a chunky chocolate leather belt and tan-toned suede Sorel boots.

A pair of black sunglasses, a long beaded necklace and a scattering of multicoloured festival wristbands injected the attire with a thoroughly bohemian feel.

Anya also adopted an earthy palette, sporting a champagne-hued V-neck featuring gold grommets, ruching and tie-up detailing. The metallic top was teamed with a white rara skirt, black Dior sunglasses, silver Tiffany & Co jewels and a pale pair of Sorel hiking boots to match Cara’s.

She showcased her signature, striking red lip, complemented by a platinum blonde half-up, half-down princess hairstyle.

© Getty Anya and Cara watched The Last Dinner Party perform on The Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival

The dynamic duo was subsequently pictured waiting for The Last Dinner Party to hit the stage on day four of the annual field-bound event.

Sticking to her soft colour scheme, Anya assembled a butter yellow cap, a white, wet-look top and khaki bottoms. She layered two stone pendant necklaces to create a hippyish jewellery concoction, and scooped her hair up into a thick high ponytail.

Opting for a casual aesthetic, Cara slipped into a graphic white tee complete with lettering and striped, wearing her caramel hair down loose and going bare-faced while awaiting the keenly-anticipated performance.