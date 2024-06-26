Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cara Delevingne stuns in chainmail mini dress for celebrations with her sisters - see photos
Cara Delevingne stuns in chainmail mini dress for celebrations with her sisters

The It-Brit model attend the launch of Della Vite Zero alongside her socialite sisters

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Cara Delevingne is busy reasserting herself as London’s OG It-girl. On Tuesday evening, the model attended the launch of Della Vite Zero- her new non-alcoholic sparkling rose - in the heart of the modish metropolis, accompanied by some very special guests.

Joined by sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne, the 31-year-old graced the scene oozing party-girl glamour. She wore an iridescent gold mini dress, complete with a slinky cowl neckline, an asymmetrical structure, a chainmail design and semi sheer finish. 

The Delevigne sisters reunited for the London-based launch party
The Delevingne sisters reunited for the London-based launch party

Never one to sleep on a trend, Cara opted for a slicked-back bun to reveal a honied makeup palette that showed off her career-defining features. A pair of barely-there metallic open-toe heels complete the Studio 54-inspired aesthetic.

Onlookers were intrigued to spot not one, not two, but three Delevigne sisters altogether. Model Poppy, 38, accentuated her willowy frame in an oyster-toned set, featuring wide-leg trousers and a crossover halterneck bodysuit. She wore her Malibu-style blonde locks down loose and cut with gentle curtain bangs.

Cara sported a glimmering gold mini dress and barely-there heels
Cara sported a glimmering gold mini dress and barely-there heels

Eldest sister Chloe, 39, turned out a preppier aesthetic, slipping into Queens of Archive's Iris polka dot mini dress featuring short puff sleeves and frontal bow detailing in a cream hue which was teamed with white Manolo Blahniks. She too wore her hair slicked back into a pristine ponytail to match Cara’s beauty look of choice.

The stylish sibling trio were joined at the event by fashion’s crème de la crème. Ex-Vogue editor Edward Enninful, his partner Alec Maxwell and 16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo were in attendance at the bash, in addition to Venus Williams and Emma Weymouth.

Poppy and Chloe Delevingne joined their sister at the Della Vite Zero launch party at Roof Gardens
Poppy and Chloe Delevingne joined their sister at the Della Vite Zero launch party at Roof Gardens

It’s been a busy week for Cara, who only just landed back in London. The model graced the runway at Vogue World: Paris, showcasing a pale pink satin, corseted look by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier. Cara made a case for the conical bra initially popularised by the French designer, sporting the horned lingerie piece which was paired with a deconstructed, belt-dripping dress, on-trend ballet pumps, frilled bloomers and sensual lace-up side detailing. 

Nodding to Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature house emblems, Cara donned a sailor hat featuring cascading nude ribbons and a contract stitch trim. Tongue-in-cheek chic. 

