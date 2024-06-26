Cara Delevingne stuns in chainmail mini dress for celebrations with her sisters

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Cara Delevingne is busy reasserting herself as London’s OG It-girl. On Tuesday evening, the model attended the launch of Della Vite Zero- her new non-alcoholic sparkling rose - in the heart of the modish metropolis, accompanied by some very special guests.

Joined by sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne, the 31-year-old graced the scene oozing party-girl glamour. She wore an iridescent gold mini dress, complete with a slinky cowl neckline, an asymmetrical structure, a chainmail design and semi sheer finish.

© Getty The Delevingne sisters reunited for the London-based launch party

Never one to sleep on a trend, Cara opted for a slicked-back bun to reveal a honied makeup palette that showed off her career-defining features. A pair of barely-there metallic open-toe heels complete the Studio 54-inspired aesthetic.

Onlookers were intrigued to spot not one, not two, but three Delevigne sisters altogether. Model Poppy, 38, accentuated her willowy frame in an oyster-toned set, featuring wide-leg trousers and a crossover halterneck bodysuit. She wore her Malibu-style blonde locks down loose and cut with gentle curtain bangs.

© Getty Cara sported a glimmering gold mini dress and barely-there heels

Eldest sister Chloe, 39, turned out a preppier aesthetic, slipping into Queens of Archive's Iris polka dot mini dress featuring short puff sleeves and frontal bow detailing in a cream hue which was teamed with white Manolo Blahniks. She too wore her hair slicked back into a pristine ponytail to match Cara’s beauty look of choice.

The stylish sibling trio were joined at the event by fashion’s crème de la crème. Ex-Vogue editor Edward Enninful, his partner Alec Maxwell and 16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo were in attendance at the bash, in addition to Venus Williams and Emma Weymouth.

© Getty Poppy and Chloe Delevingne joined their sister at the Della Vite Zero launch party at Roof Gardens

It’s been a busy week for Cara, who only just landed back in London. The model graced the runway at Vogue World: Paris, showcasing a pale pink satin, corseted look by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier. Cara made a case for the conical bra initially popularised by the French designer, sporting the horned lingerie piece which was paired with a deconstructed, belt-dripping dress, on-trend ballet pumps, frilled bloomers and sensual lace-up side detailing.

Nodding to Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature house emblems, Cara donned a sailor hat featuring cascading nude ribbons and a contract stitch trim. Tongue-in-cheek chic.