Jennifer Lopez just rocked the most iconic Chanel earrings

Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe is as versatile as her career achievements.

The multi-hyphenate superstar truly perfects every single style of dressing, whether she's on the red carpet or demonstrating her street style prowess.

And although she's been in the spotlight recently due to rumours about her and husband Ben Affleck calling time on their marriage, her epic sartorial agenda has never wavered.

For her latest Instagram post, the Jenny From The Block singer shared a series of selfies with a message of positivity: "Today is gonna be a great day [heart and prayer hands emojis] Happy Saturday everybody [sun emoji]."

© Instagram /@jlo JLo shared a series of images on Instagram

Her look proves how a statement accessory can take even the most pared-back of looks and elevate them to become interesting with a dosing of glamour. JLo wore an understated v-neck white vest top tucked into white jeans, with a brown belt breaking up the look.

© Instagram /@jlo Her stunning earrings are from a recent Chanel collection

The piece de resistance was her statement gold hoop earrings with the word 'Chanel' carved on each, giving her signature Y2K accessories style a 2024 upgrade. The Duchess of Sussex is also on the high designer earrings hype for 2024, but as mesmerizing as they are to look at, they're vintage, meaning we couldn't get the look even if we could afford to. Luckily for us, however, JLo's stunning clip-ons are from the French fashion house's 2023/24 Métiers d'art collection.

This particular show was shown in Manchester as an ode to the city's vibrancy, creative energy and pop culture. Chanel explained it is "one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music."

Clip-on hoop earrings - Chanel

JLo's statement earrings, along with a chunky gold bracelet, took her look from off-duty cool to casual chic, and suffice it to say her accessories are as iconic now as they were in the 2000s.