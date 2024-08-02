Kendall Jenner's all-American outfit change takes patriotic style to new heights

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



No leading fashion industry figure has taken the Paris Olympics 2024 more seriously than Kendall Jenner.

The veteran model touched down in the French metropolis on Thursday to witness Team USA, helmed by Simone Biles, add another gold medal to their extensive archive.

Joined by Fai Khadra to watch the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the games, Kendall leaned into true all-American style. The 28-year-old wore a retro track jacket by Ralph Lauren complete with a red, white and blue palette that cleverly echoed the colourways of both the American and French flag.

Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving the gymnastics event at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ralph Lauren

The cotton piece further showcased a pop collar, American flag patches and a sporty, cropped silhouette. The eldest Jenner sibling paired the piece with some blue jeans - another Americana garment with a significant footnote in the country’s fashion history books.

A baseball cap that also mirrored Team USA colours completed the model’s look of choice. She coolly wore her dark hair down in a straightened style and shielded her face from the Parisian sunlight with a pair of rounded, thin black sunglasses. Some black leather brogues offered a practical shoe wear choice.

© Getty The star tapped into all-American style in blue jeans and a baseball cap

Later that day, Kendall underwent a sleek outfit change that took her style from day to night with ease.

The star was spotted returning to her hotel in the City of Lights, wearing a minimalist white mini dress in a bandeau cut with an A-line skirt. She paired the club-ready garment with some Nineties mules featuring an open-toe silhouette and Y2K strap detailing, adding a layer of nostalgia to her contemporary attire.

© Getty Later that evening, the model was seen returning to her hotel in a white mini dress and 90s flats

Kendall has been lapping up the American outfits as of late. Earlier this week, she showcased her support for her Olympic team via her faultless swimwear collection.

The Stella McCartney muse slipped into Skims’ Signature Swim Olympic bikini, which retails for £78 online. Championing her half-sister's sartorial empire of a brand, Kendall showed off the sporty spice set, which featured a triangle top and ‘Team USA’ emblazoned on the back of the bottoms.