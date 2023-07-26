We found Molly Mae's exact engagement earrings, and they're perfect for wedding season

We didn't think 2023 bridal fashion could get as exciting as Sofia Richie's wedding in the South of France back in April.

Suffice to say we were in for a treat when former Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin married Disney actor Dylan Sprouse this month, in what was an utterly chic affair. Less than a week later, Tommy Fury proposed to his long term Love Island sweetheart Molly Mae Hague, and her engagement outfit is still the only thing we can think about.

She wore a strapless jumpsuit from Australian brand Alex Perry, which boasts a sweetheart neckline, structured draping across the bodice and wide-leg pleated trousers (for brides-to-be who want to steer away from a traditional dress, it is totally perfect).

But what caught our eye the most, was her dazzling dangle earrings that are perfect for wedding season - for brides-to-be and stylish guests. She wore the 'Candace gold-tone beaded earrings' from cool-girl approved label Cult Gaia. The cascading peach-hued globes were strung together by a delicate gold-tone chain. Molly styled them perfectly, eschewing neck bijouterie and using the earrings to add some statement glam. Though her peach ones sold out almost immediately, they are still available via Cult Gaia in a refreshing jade-green colourway.

Molly shared the news of her engagement with her 8 million Instagram followers by sharing a video that captured their picture perfect moment (kudos to Tommy for remembering every little detail).

Incase you missed it, the boxer and younger brother of Tyson Fury stood waiting atop a scenic spot overlooking a cliff in Ibiza, surrounded by thousands of roses and holding their adorable 6-month old daughter named Bambi. Molly then held Bambi as Tommy got down on one knee and opened a ring box, with a placard beside him that read 'You are my forever and always'.

He also flew Irish singer RuthAnne out to the balearic island to perform her song The Vow - their favourite song.

Cue Molly Mae's wedding and honeymoon looks, we can guarantee they're going to be stellar...

