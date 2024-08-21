Alessandra de Osma of Hanover champions this season's pleats trend in ultra-chic bikini

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Suffice it to say, Alessandra de Osma of Hanover's wardrobe this summer has been one of our biggest inspirations of the season.

The 36-year-old wife of Prince Christian of Hanover has a sartorial agenda that perfectly blends It-girl silhouettes with royal glamour - Peru’s answer to Princess Olympia.

After schooling us in dressing for the upcoming autumn/winter season with her effortless mountain holiday wardrobe, the fashion designer has put the chicest strapless bikini on our radar for those last-minute bank holiday beach trips.

Alessandra shared an Instagram story with her 153k followers, wearing a two-piece by sustainable luxury designer Juan D Dios. The block-coloured, black, tan and white set put a statement spin on understated dressing with an elegant pleated design and a gold clasp.

© @sassadeo Alessandra shared an image in her pleated bikini on Instagram

Classic pleats have made a major comeback for the SS24 season, with brands including Issey Miyake, and Burberry showcasing pleats on the runways, whilst Dior reinvented the nostalgic style for the upcoming A/W season. Plus, Sienna Miller opted for Prada pleats at Wimbledon, Elsa Hosk plopped pleated shorts into her coveted street style agenda, and Princess Beatrice donned an affordable pleated green maxi skirt paired with an affordable pleated green maxi with a drawstring waist jacket to party in London earlier this year.

© Getty Christian Dior Haute Couture AW24 © Getty Sienna Miller at Wimbledon 2024

Who is Alessandra de Osma?

Alessandra is a member of the Hanover royal family after she married Prince Christian in 2018 in Lima, at the Basilica of San Pedro. The couple’s high-profile wedding was attended by the likes of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck, and Talita von Fürstenberg among other notable fashionable faces. Her trajectory to becoming a style icon was predicted after her rise to the spotlight, to which she was coined ‘the Princess of the Andes’.

In 2024, she was named a Dior Haute Couture ambassador, solidifying her status as a royal sartorial icon.