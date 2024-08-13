We’re coveting Alessandra de Osma of Hanover's Haute mountain holiday wardrobe

Fashionable royals are certainly not few and far between, but Alessandra de Osma is a face we’re constantly turning to for style inspiration.
Not only is Prince Christian of Hanover's wife a handbag designer, attorney and former model (talk about somebody who can do it all), but this year she was named a Dior Haute Couture ambassador, solidifying her status as a royal sartorial icon.
The 36-year-old has spent much of her August in Engadin, an alpine valley region in the Swiss Alps (fitting for an ever-chic fashion maven) and has kindly shared her mountain vacay wardrobe with her 152k Instagram followers that is the epitome of à la mode, proving the power of elevated separates.
Printed trousers and a light knit
Leaning into this season's unexpected tie-dye trend, Alessandra opted for summery white printed trousers from Spanish label Michonet, which she layered with a thin, royal blue knit. Chunky trainers from Hoff and a chocolate brown beaded bag by Phillipa 1970 created the perfect balance between summer casual and autumn cosy.
Jeans and a nice long-sleeved top
The easiest outfit formula that is so effective. She simply paired some straight-leg dark wash jeans, with a poplin blouse from Sveti Stefan. Green embroidered floral detailing along the chest and a Victorian-style ruffle collar added subtle interest to her stylish look.
Statement maxi and a cardi
I need this skirt in my life. That is all. Alessandra paired a belted red striped maxi skirt from P.A.R.O.S.H. with a white tee, grey cardi and decadent red Mary Jane's from Chatelles Slippers.
The iconic handbag
Last but certainly not least, Alessandra paired a preppy pleated skirt with an AZteca-style striped cardi and the ultimate summer handbag - a raffia Lady Dior with an ultra-chic black trim.
Obsessed? Same.