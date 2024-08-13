We’re coveting Alessandra de Osma of Hanover's Haute mountain holiday wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashionable royals are certainly not few and far between, but Alessandra de Osma is a face we’re constantly turning to for style inspiration.

Not only is Prince Christian of Hanover's wife a handbag designer, attorney and former model (talk about somebody who can do it all), but this year she was named a Dior Haute Couture ambassador, solidifying her status as a royal sartorial icon.

The 36-year-old has spent much of her August in Engadin, an alpine valley region in the Swiss Alps (fitting for an ever-chic fashion maven) and has kindly shared her mountain vacay wardrobe with her 152k Instagram followers that is the epitome of à la mode, proving the power of elevated separates.

Printed trousers and a light knit

© Instagram / @sassadeo

Leaning into this season's unexpected tie-dye trend, Alessandra opted for summery white printed trousers from Spanish label Michonet, which she layered with a thin, royal blue knit. Chunky trainers from Hoff and a chocolate brown beaded bag by Phillipa 1970 created the perfect balance between summer casual and autumn cosy.

Jeans and a nice long-sleeved top

© Instagram / @alessandradeosma © Instagram / @sassadeo

The easiest outfit formula that is so effective. She simply paired some straight-leg dark wash jeans, with a poplin blouse from Sveti Stefan. Green embroidered floral detailing along the chest and a Victorian-style ruffle collar added subtle interest to her stylish look.

MORE: Princess Kate chose the perfect outfit to celebrate Team GB at the Paris Olympics - here's why

Statement maxi and a cardi

© Instagram / @sassadeo

I need this skirt in my life. That is all. Alessandra paired a belted red striped maxi skirt from P.A.R.O.S.H. with a white tee, grey cardi and decadent red Mary Jane's from Chatelles Slippers.

The iconic handbag

© Instagram / @sassadeo

Last but certainly not least, Alessandra paired a preppy pleated skirt with an AZteca-style striped cardi and the ultimate summer handbag - a raffia Lady Dior with an ultra-chic black trim.

Obsessed? Same.