We’re coveting Alessandra de Osma of Hanover's Haute mountain holiday wardrobe
We're coveting Alessandra de Osma of Hanover's Haute mountain holiday wardrobe

The Dior darling and wife of Prince Christian of Hanover is setting us up for the transitional weather season

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashionable royals are certainly not few and far between, but Alessandra de Osma is a face we’re constantly turning to for style inspiration.

Not only is Prince Christian of Hanover's wife a handbag designer, attorney and former model (talk about somebody who can do it all), but this year she was named a Dior Haute Couture ambassador, solidifying her status as a royal sartorial icon.

The 36-year-old has spent much of her August in Engadin, an alpine valley region in the Swiss Alps (fitting for an ever-chic fashion maven) and has kindly shared her mountain vacay wardrobe with her 152k Instagram followers that is the epitome of à la mode, proving the power of elevated separates.

Printed trousers and a light knit

© Instagram / @sassadeo

Leaning into this season's unexpected tie-dye trend, Alessandra opted for summery white printed trousers from Spanish label Michonet, which she layered with a thin, royal blue knit. Chunky trainers from Hoff and a chocolate brown beaded bag by Phillipa 1970 created the perfect balance between summer casual and autumn cosy.

Jeans and a nice long-sleeved top

© Instagram / @alessandradeosma
© Instagram / @sassadeo

The easiest outfit formula that is so effective. She simply paired some straight-leg dark wash jeans, with a poplin blouse from Sveti Stefan. Green embroidered floral detailing along the chest and a Victorian-style ruffle collar added subtle interest to her stylish look.

Statement maxi and a cardi

© Instagram / @sassadeo

I need this skirt in my life. That is all.  Alessandra paired a belted red striped maxi skirt from P.A.R.O.S.H. with a white tee, grey cardi and decadent red Mary Jane's from Chatelles Slippers.

The iconic handbag

© Instagram / @sassadeo

Last but certainly not least, Alessandra paired a preppy pleated skirt with an AZteca-style striped cardi and the ultimate summer handbag - a raffia Lady Dior with an ultra-chic black trim.

Obsessed? Same.

