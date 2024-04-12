Princess Beatrice's green pleated skirt is an affordable win for fashion lovers

Whenever a stylish A-lister wears an ensemble that’s both seriously chic and from an affordable brand, we can’t help but like them a little bit more than we already do.

Just yesterday Princess Beatrice of York donned not one, not two, but three Zara items that she’s had in her wardrobe for a while, proving that even princesses know re-wearing your closet is the ultimate fashion accessory.

© Getty Her chic party 'fit

The princess was spotted yesterday in London, attending a private party at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate her friend Ellie Goulding and her canned cocktail brand, SERVED. As per usual Beatrice kept her look chicer than chic, pairing a Zara drawstring waist jacket with a Zara pleated green midi skirt, her beloved Yves Saint Laurent Sac de Jour Nano Bag in black leather and her trusty pair of crystal-adorned black satin kitten heels, also from high street favourite Zara, all of which were in her existing wardrobe.

© Getty The royal sisters were all smiles last night

The party was of course a star-studded affair with Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie also in attendance, who donned a marl grey, ribbed knit dress from fan favourite brand Reiss whilst holding this season's soon-to-be most cultivated bag option.

Beatrice is a known fashion fanatic, often seen donning boldly hue dresses, floral print dresses, kitten heel pumps and sleek trench coats for royal occasions, days out at the races and dinner dates with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But one wardrobe staple that she can't get enough of is a classic pleated skirt and honestly, we can’t blame her.

© Getty More pleats please!

Spotted out on one of said aforementioned dinner dates with her beau a few years back, Beatrice wore a very similar pleated midi skirt, this time in a deep burgundy hue which effortlessly matched the piping on her mini Gucci crossbody bag.

If the princess's recent party ‘fit is anything to go by, I think we can all agree that this spring we’ll be seeing many more re-worn items, likely pleated, printed and with a pop of colour.