Benedikte Thoustrup just made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Though Benedikte Thoustrup, the girlfriend of Count Nikolai of Monpezat - has been seeing the Danish heartthrob who is seventh in line to the throne since 2018, she has flourished as one of our It-girl fashion icons in 2024.

The aristocratic muse's wardrobe is a hub of model-approved outfits that are effortlessly glamorous and completely on-trend.

Proving her worth as a style muse, the 24-year-old was selected to walk for OpéraSPORT at Copenhagen Fashion Week on Monday, marking her runway debut.

© Instagram /@benediktethoustrup Benedikte shared images from her CPHFW show on Instagram © Instagram /@benediktethoustrup The show marked her runway debut

The 2019-born label opened the SS25 shows at the Opera Park with a drool-worthy collection of feminine frill trims, retro-fuelled stripes, sculptural leather-look outerwear and asymmetrical ruched pieces in vibrant hues, bridging the gap between classic and contemporary with an overall sense of relaxed glamour.

Benedikte catwalked in an etheral white satin midi dress featuring an elegant high neck and lace detailing along the shoulders and hemline, which was styled with two-tone brown knee-high boots, in a look that oozed 90s cool with a modern edge.

She shared images from the show with her 419k followers saying: "walked my first show ever at CPHFW yesterday 💌 thank you so much for including me in your beautiful show @operasport___ @sgundelach @awamalina !!!! had the best time[love heart emojis]."

© Instagram /@benediktethoustrup Benedikte walked in an etheral satin dress © Instagram /@benediktethoustrup She shared shots from behind the scenes

H Fashion's Tania Leslau said of her style: "The girlfriend of Count Nikolai of Monpezat, the King of Denmark’s nephew, has been increasingly yielding attention from the fashion press for her coolly collected, ultra-feminine aesthetic. Championing brands from Gucci to The Row, Saks Potts and Prada, the Danish beauty has curated a glittering archive of outfits, ripe and ready for us to visually devour."



The Danish beauty occasionally models for her friend Cecilies Kjoler’s fashion rental company, but her place on the catwalk at a major fashion week has solidified her model-worthy status.

We have a strong feeling that this is just the beginning of the bronde bombshell's modelling career...