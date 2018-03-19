Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma marry in lavish ceremony in Peru

Although they officially tied the knot with an intimate civil ceremony five months ago in London, Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma celebrated their nuptials all over again – this time, on a much larger scale! The 32-year-old royal and his beautiful 25-year-old bride held a lavish affair in Alessandra’s native country of Peru, where they first met back in 2005. The “I dos” were said yet again at century old Basilica San Pedro in Lima.

The fashion designer looked stunning in a gown by Jorge Vázquez. The high neck wedding dress featured long lace sleeves and a lengthy train and was complemented with her hair pulled back and a long veil. She topped it with the Hanover Floral Tiara that was previously worn by Princess Caroline of Monaco and her sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev. Meanwhile the groom looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

Alessandra wore a tiara previously worn by Princess Caroline Photo: Getty Images

A glittering collection of guests turned up for the happy occasion, most surprisingly including Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August, the head of the House of Hanover. The 64-year-old unexpectedly traveled to Lima, Peru for the couple’s religious ceremony along with Christian's mother Chantal Hochuli.

Princess Caroline's daughter with Ernst, Princess Alexandra, helped the bride with her long train. Kate Moss also made a fashionable appearance with boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck. Greek royals Crown Prince Pavlos and his daughter Princess Olympia were spotted arriving on Thursday to the pre-wedding dinner. British Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the royal guests at the event on Friday. The sisters both chose to rock floral midi dresses, with Beatrice opting for a navy off-the-shoulder style and Eugenie a long-sleeved green floaty frock.

The groom walked to the church with his mother Photo: Getty Images

The magical evening comes after the pair were officially wed at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office back in November of 2017. Princess Caroline of Monaco 's stepson had some of his royal family on hand including: Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghiwith his wifeTatiana and Charlotte Casiraghiwith boyfriendDimitri Rassam.