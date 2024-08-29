Balenciaga's $1500 vest is causing major controversy online - here’s why

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Balenciaga is no stranger to controversy.

When it comes to PRs, the Italian fashion house has the best in the business. Dubious campaigns coupled with opinion-splitting outfits worn by Kim Kardashian had led the brand to be in the hot seat time and time again.

The house is once again under the magnifying glass, this time due to a more lighthearted matter.

Balenciaga released its ‘Layered Top’ as part of the autumn/winter 2024 collection. The garment features three individual lace-trimmed camisoles layered on top of one another, one white, white blue leopard print and the other fuschia pink with a contrasting white hem.

The debate-sparking piece has been deemed a Hollister-esque relic of the Noughties. Yet, the teenage-chic design coupled with the $1500 price tag (£1150) has left shoppers in shock.

“Balenciaga is selling a $1500 layered lacy tank top straight out of 2003 Abercrombie & Fitch,” wrote Danielle Vermeer who penned the viral tweet that kickstarted the controversy.

© Balenciaga Balenciaga's 'Layered Top'

Quips such as "Where's your bolero? Where's your chunky belt?” and “I’m pretty sure Ashley Tisdale wore that on the red carpet in 2003,” were wittily posted in response.

The latter wasn’t exactly wrong. Ashley Tisdale did indeed wear a triple-layered vest top while attending the Son of the Mask Los Angeles premiere in 2005.

© Getty Ashley Tisdale, 2005

Balenciaga’s Noughties-inspired trompe l'œil rendition is crafted from a soft stretch-modal fabric and features lace trims with coquette bows peppering the neckline. A member of the brand’s unisex collection, the tank was crafted in Portugal and further showcases thin straps and a square neckline that makes for the perfect ‘I just threw this one’ aesthetic.

Is it worth £1000+? Debatable, to say the least. Yet, we have no doubt that the expensive piece will be snapped up by a celebrity stylista wanting to stir the sartorial pot with a contentious tank top in tow.