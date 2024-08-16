Louis Vuitton name Jude Bellingham as new brand ambassador

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Following on from the luxury house’s creative partnership with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024, Louis Vuitton continues to cement itself deep within the world of sport.

The French fashion house announced that Jude Bellingham has joined its cohort of A-list brand ambassadors on Friday, leading on from a successful first season at Spanish football club Real Madrid.

Named La Liga player of the season, the 21-year-old has emerged as a top candidate for this year’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

The partnership was commemorated in a shoot helmed by photographer Gabriel Moses. Included in the series of images, Jude posed while executing his signature celebration, holding his arms wide open for the lens to capture.

© LOUIS VUITTON

The player was pictured in a series of suave outfits, spanning pearl-adorned double breasted suits to embossed jackets, high-waisted flares and sumptuous knitwear - all styled by Matthew Henson.

“I’m excited to welcome Jude to the house, his charismatic personality and what he has already achieved on his inspiring journey will add so much to our LVers community,” creative director Pharrell Williams said in an official statement.

© LOUIS VUITTON © LOUIS VUITTON

Jude joins fellow sporting stars such as tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, basketball player Victor Wembanyama, swimmer Léon Marchand and rugby player Antoine Dupont on the brand’s board of ambassadors.

Since appointing musician Pharrell as creative director, Louis Vuitton’s relationship with sport has strengthened significantly. In addition to internet-breaking ad campaigns featuring legendary duos like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the brand has platformed a wide-range of athletes within the luxury sphere.

Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Paul Pogba, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho have all been invited to take their prestigious place on the Louis Vuitton FROW. Héctor Bellerín previously walked the runway for the house’s Paris Fashion Week men's spring/summer 2020 runway, under the direction of Virgil Abloh.