Sofia Richie Grainge's crochet bandana is giving Gen Z Grace Kelly

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Desperately seeking a lesson in luxury? Look to Sofia Richie Grainge.

The 25-year-old has become synonymous with the ‘Quiet Luxury’ movement. Natural fabrics, cream hues and chic silhouettes dominate her elegant wardrobe, courtesy of bands from Chanel to The Row.

Even following the birth of her first-born, a daughter called Eloise, Sofia has kept her sartorial cool. Shelving tracksuit bottoms, a new mum essentials for something a touch more opulent, the daughter of Lionel Richie infused her postnatal aesthetic with minimalist must-haves.

Sofia’s latest outfit served up out-of-office sophistication. The star pieced together a mid-blue, striped linen co-ord while enjoying a day at the beach with friends. The shirt-short set was coolly layered over a black bikini and paired with matching flip flop sandals.

The stylista accessorised with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and a raspberry-hued crochet tote bag. Crochet was front and centre of Sofia’s sartorial agenda for the sun-drunk outing. She styled her blonde hair in a simple plait, which was framed by a monochrome crochet headscarf.

MORE: Sofia Richie's chicest style moments of all time

RELATED: Sofia Richie's 'old money' shoes are giving major 'rich mom' vibes

The headpiece, which oozed Chanel elegance, paid homage to Golden Hollywood icons such as Grace Kelly, a star famed for her innovative styling of the headscarf.

Lionel Richie's daughter has become synonymous with the 'Quiet Luxury' movement

Grace Kelly’s headscarf style came to represent a timeless blend of Hollywood glamour and European chic. She typically teamed the silk pieces with oversized sunglasses, creating an demure, effortless look. Her signature style remains a symbol of classic beauty, referenced by modern day style muses including Sofia.

MORE: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look

MORE: These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season

Accessories are Sofia's forte. The mother-of-one was recently joined by her husband Elliot Grainge for a wholesome day out, which she documented via social media.

She subtly showed off her coveted crimson Hermès Kelly in the process, leading the socialite to be coined a ‘Birkin Mom’ by followers online.