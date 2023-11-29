Olivia Rodrigo twirls in a semi-sheer corset dress and cowboy boots – fans say the same thing

Olivia Rodrigo loves sharing occasional candid moments with her 35 million followers on Instagram, and her latest was received with just as much excitement.

The singer-songwriter, 20, took to the social media platform with some random outtakes from her camera roll, including a fashion choice that caught everyone's attention.

Check out Olivia's new video as she twirled around in a semi-sheer corseted dress with cowboy boots below, and read on for what her fans had to say…

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo twirls in a corset dress and cowboy boots

"In the trees, in the breeze," she wrote alongside her post, in which she also included a photo of an apple pie and a mic pack with a locket bearing pictures of Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City as Samantha Jones.

Fans found the trees and breeze caption pretty hilarious and ran with it in the comments, leaving responses like: "I went outside today and didn't see you in the trees or the breeze… so sad," and: "I'm actually quite the tree and breeze guy myself," plus: "Next album: TREE," as well as: "The cottage core life style."

Some of her followers also raved over her outfit (an off-white flowy dress with a billowing skirt and black boots) plus her choice to stan Samantha (don't we all?).

© Instagram Olivia also displayed her outfit with a selfie

However, not long after the post, fans received another thrilling update from the "Driver's License" singer, that being her return to Rockefeller in December.

SEE: Olivia Rodrigo shares waterfall bikini photos from paradise vacation

Olivia was announced as one of the musical guests to close out the year on Saturday Night Live, performing on December 9th with host Adam Driver (who stars in the upcoming biopic Ferrari).

This is her second time performing after her SNL debut in May 2021 and her first time since releasing her sophomore studio record, Guts. Her first appearance came a mere week before her debut record, SOUR, was released and it was at her SNL show that she debuted the single "Good 4 U," which went on to become her second number one single.

MORE: Olivia Rodrigo shares bare-faced bedroom photo – but it's who she's with that has fans saying the same thing

She will be preceded on December 2nd, when the show returns from a two week Thanksgiving break, by Emma Stone, who is hosting for the fifth time ahead of the release of Poor Things, and musical guest Noah Kahan in his SNL debut.

© Getty Images This is Olivia's second time on SNL

The current 49th season will close for the holidays on December 16 with Kate McKinnon making her hosting debut since leaving the show in 2022 and returning musical guest Billie Eilish.

RELATED: Billie Eilish sparks fan frenzy with long-awaited announcement

The ongoing installment (which was delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and eventually premiered on October 14) has already seen hosting by Pete Davidson, Nate Bargatze, Jason Momoa, and Timothée Chalamet, with musical performances from Ice Spice, Boygenius, Tate McRae, and Foo Fighters. Bad Bunny both hosted and performed on the October 21st show.

© Getty Images She last appeared on the show in May 2021 to promote her debut studio album

Olivia is also coming into her SNL performance as a Grammy nominee once again, picking up six nods for Guts after winning three in 2022 for her debut record.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.