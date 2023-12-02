Olivia Rodrigo delights fans in plunging metallic dress in mega style switch-up

Olivia Rodrigo proved why she's the princess of pop on Friday night, wearing an attention-grabbing metallic mini dress to attend the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

The Vampire singer was performing at the event, alongside Niall Horan and her alleged love rival, Sabrina Carpenter, but the 20-year-old ensured all eyes were on her at the star-studded event, thanks to her style makeover.

The singer is known for her plaid skirts and grunge-inspired style, so when the former Disney star arrived on the red carpet in her metallic mini, people couldn't keep their eyes off her.

© Getty Olivia Rodrigo switched up her usual grunge-inspired style

Olivia kept her accessories lowkey, pairing her statement-making dress with clumpy, knee-high Doc Marten boots (a nod to her usual grunge look), and wore no jewelry other than chunky rings on her fingers.

She painted her nails black and wore her trademark brunette hair in long waves. Flicked eyeliner and glossy lips completed the look.

While the Good For You singer kept her look subtle, her alleged nemesis Sabrina Carpenter, who fans believe Olivia's heartbreak anthem Driver's License is about, went for full glamour in a tongue-in-cheek Santa outfit.

© Getty Olivia tried out a new look

The blonde bombshell wore a fluff-trimmed red dress with a heart cut out, accessorized with knee-high glittering white boots and long fluffy gloves, proving the singers are worlds apart when it comes to style.

© Getty Sabrina Carpenter went for a festive look

Olivia's look was certainly a hit with fans, with praise flooding in on social media. "God she’s beautiful," one mused, while another added: "Her beauty is unreal.

Other fans were excited to see Olivia and Niall supporting each other at the concert, with videos from the event showing Olivia singing passionately to Niall's hit Slow Hands, and others noting that Niall stayed behind after his performance to watch Olivia's set, which saw her perform songs including Get Him Back, Déjà vu and Vampire.

© Getty Olivia performed a stellar set of songs

It's certainly been a big week for Olivia, who announced that next week she will be performing on SNL, with Adam Driver hosting.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing: "YAYYYYYYY CAN'T WAIT," and fans echoed her excitement.

"We can’t wait!" and "So proud of you," fans enthused. We also can't wait, especially to see what Olivia wears on the iconic show!

