Taylor Russell's lace Loewe Venice Film Festival gown is peak emo-chic

It’s been a fashion-filled week in Venice, Italy, with some of the world’s most acclaimed stars stepping out on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a slew of gilded gowns.

One rising star in particular who has put her name on the style realm map is Canadian actress, model and Harry Styles’ former girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

© Getty Taylor Russell's lace Loewe gown is perfect for the goth-chic obsessed

Stepping out yesterday to attend the red carpet event for Daniel Craig’s new film Queer, Taylor took style cues from Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid in a seriously sleek emo-chic ensemble.

The Global Brand Ambassador for Loewe donned a fitted custom-made gown from the Spanish luxury fashion house and paired it with a set of black lace heels from Muaddi shoes.

Taylor's gilded gown featured a fitted high-neck bodice which flowed into a black lace skirt with a thigh-high slit on one side.

© Getty We're taking glam notes for our next opulent occasion

The hero of the ensemble was of course the added hood, which covered the actress's dark brunette pixie cut hairstyle. The statement headpiece was part of the custom creation and acted as a drop sleeve and a veil for the dress.

© Getty Her bridal-approved look was from Chanel's SS93 Haute Couture collection

For glam, Harry’s former beau kept things elegant, opting for a subtle liquid eyeliner cat eye and glossy nude-toned lip shade.

The lacey Loewe look comes just days after she stepped out onto the red carpet in a coquette core-coded custom Alaïa twin set, consisting of a voluminous bubble midi skirt and cropped open-back top.

© Getty Bubble skirts are currently having a major moment in the fashion sphere

Prior to her ethereal Alaïa option the Bones and All star stunned in an all-white Vintage Haute Couture dress from Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's SS93 collection which cool-girl brides to be around the globe instantly added to their Pinterest wedding mood boards.

Unfortunately for those of us obsessed with red carpet fashion, the 81st Venice International Film Festival is coming to a close, with the final day wrapping up on Saturday, September 7th, meaning we’ll have to wait another year before we see the fashion set descending on the canals in full glam again.