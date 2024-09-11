Millie Bobby Brown channels goddess glamour in silky draped dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s rare to see 20-year-old actress Mille Bobby Brown in an ensemble that’s not a comfortable loungewear set.

However, even with a famous status like hers, she understands the need to swap out her sweats for something a little more glam when the occasion arises.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Millie's dress is perfect for all occasions

Posting to her 63.3m Instagram followers just yesterday the Stranger Things star made a case for dreamy dressing, styling a baby blue silky slip dress with a high pony and pair of statement hoop earrings.

If you’re a fan of Millie and her wardrobe, you’ll know that she strictly wears pieces from her own fashion brand Florence by Mills, and who can blame her when she’s developed and designed each item for herself and other like-minded style lovers?

© Instagram/@aboutyou Millie collaborated with About You back in March for a Spring/Summer collection

Of course, her recent dress option is no different, designed by herself in collaboration with fashion and retail giant About You, an online shopping destination that has worked with the likes of Emma Roberts and Bella Hadid in the past.

Millie’s glamorous slip dress is the perfect transitional season staple and features a subtle oval print pattern, a cowl neckline, drop sleeves, a midi-length hem and spaghetti strap detailing.

© Instagram/@aboutyou The previous collaboration collection featured a range of easy to wear styles and basics

In the collaborative Instagram post which is captioned, "We are back! The first drop of the new @florencebymills collaboration with @aboutyou is out TOMORROW" Millie teased just one of the many pieces set to drop tomorrow online, leading fans to believe that the rest of the collection is likely just as chic.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown drops "cutest thermal" collection in time for the soggy season

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's girlish co-ord is utterly Sabrina Carpenter-coded

Though Millie decided to pair her dress with bare feet, the H! Fashion team think it would look amazing styled under an oversized blazer and paired with either a set of knee-high boots or sling-back pumps.

Who said cold-weather dressing is boring? Not Millie that's for sure.