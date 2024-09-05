Kaia Gerber marks major milestone in denim micro shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Of all the glamorous, celebrity hotspots situated on the West Coast of America, there's one place in particular that the A-listers can't get enough of for a stylish day out: Disneyland.

The latest sartorial It-girl to spend a day in "The Happiest Place on Earth" is Kaia Gerber.

The actress, model and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford turned 23 this week, and shared a set of wholesome yet effortlessly stylish images of her birthday celebrations.

In an Instagram post captioned: "obviously spent my birthday at the most mature place on earth #disneyland", Kaia posed in front of a Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel wearing an understated khaki-grey vest top, tucked into a pair of denim short-shorts featuring a distressed turn up at the hem.

© Instagram/@kaiagerber Cindy Crawford's daughter wore deni short-shorts and a vest top to Disneyland for her 23rd birthday

Long white socks (the It-girl go-to according to Hailey Bieber) and fiery red Adidas trainers completed her elevated basics street style ensemble.

Kaia's look epitomised 90s/00s supermodel street style - off-duty ensembles that possess a minimalistic air evoke nostalgia of the days when Cindy, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss were in their runway prime. Also taking vintage style cues from their model mother this week was Lila Moss. Kate's 21-year-old daughter stepped out on the streets of New York (no doubt to make an appearance at NYFW this week) styling up a pair of tiny denim shorts with a white cropped t-shirt and chunky boots.

© Instagram/@kaiagerber Kaia pulled her best modelpout to pose with an Inside Out character

Outside of fashion weeks and prolific industry events, Disneyland has become a runway for sartorial icons to showcase their coolest street style fits. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney visited the adventureland this year, opting to wear denim jeans, a low-back bodysuit in a similar hue to Kaia's top, and a quilted black and gold Chanel backpack.

British bombshell Rita Ora, on the other hand, eschewed any form of minimalism and opted for a white and black snake-print jacket paired with matching mini shorts. A white baselayer and delicate jewellery allowed her stellar two-piece to do all the talking.

Forget Craig's restaurant, Little Beach House Malibu or Chateau Marmont, Disneyland is the real reason we're desperate to visit California...